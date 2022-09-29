Tony D’Angelo injury update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony D’Angelo suffered a knee injury on this week’s episode of NXT television, but is not as severe as initially thought.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that while D’Angelo did suffer a knee injury that ended his match against Wes Lee, he will not need surgery and will be back in action sooner than anticipated.

D’Angelo hurt the knee in a spot near the turnbuckle and could not get back to his feet. The referee ended the match instantly and Lee advanced to the North American Championship ladder match at Halloween Havoc.

