FREE PODCAST 9/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Saraya’s promo, Jericho’s ROH Mission Statement, Garcia’s choice, live callers and emails (174 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to review AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails. They discuss just about every segment on the show including Saraya’s not-great promo, Chris Jericho’s new ROH mission statement, the overall presence of ROH on AEW TV, the Wheeler Yuta promo that proved MJF’s point, and much more.

