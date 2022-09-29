VIP AUDIO 9/28 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Jericho defends ROH Title against Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya speaks, Yuta challenges MJF, Storm vs. Deeb, more (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite including Chris Jericho defending the ROH Title against Bandido, Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson, Saraya promo, Wheeler Yuta challenging MJF, Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb, Ricky Starks in action, Matt Hardy pitches reunion with Private Party, and more.

