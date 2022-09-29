VIP AUDIO 9/28 – East Coast Cast #595 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss Solo boosting interest in Bloodline story, Sami Zayn’s renewed confidence, Jey Uso from happy to salty, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Trav and Cam talk about two high quality shows in Smackdown from last Friday and this week’s Raw. How Solo really has injected a boost of interest in the Bloodline story. Sami Zayn’s renewed confidence. Jey Uso went from happy to salty real quick. WWE has a week of season premiers, and rumors are some or all of the championship belts are being updated. Even bigger rumors say the men’s and tag titles will be split again. AEW is coming off a big week with their name branded episode of Dynamite last week only to have to reshuffle TV tonight because of safety concerns surrounding the hurricanes up and down the coast.

