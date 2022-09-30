News Ticker

Rush officially signs with AEW

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 30, 2022

Rush signs with AEW
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Former ROH World Champion, Rush, has officially signed with AEW. Tony Khan announced the news Friday in a Twitter post.

Rush has had multiple matches in AEW, but has yet to have signed a contract until now. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Rush will face Dark Order’s Jon Silver.

