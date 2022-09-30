Rush officially signs with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Former ROH World Champion, Rush, has officially signed with AEW. Tony Khan announced the news Friday in a Twitter post.
It’s official: @rushtoroblanco is
All Elite!
What a week for Rush!
Yesterday was his birthday, today he’s All Elite, and it’s
Rush vs @SilverNumber1 TONIGHT on
Friday Night #AEWRampage!
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama
@ 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ScImPIpteT
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 30, 2022
Rush has had multiple matches in AEW, but has yet to have signed a contract until now. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Rush will face Dark Order’s Jon Silver.
