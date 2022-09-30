9/30 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Sami & Solo vs. Ricochet & Madcap, Shotzi vs. Bayley, Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

WINNIPEG, MANIBTOBA, CANADA

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together,” a new Smackdown opening aired with the same song but new graphics and images prominently bookended by Roman Reigns.

-Pyro blasted in the arena asw Michael Cole introduced the show and a camera panned the audience filling the lower bowl and upper deck.

(1) SAMI ZAYN & SOLO SIKOA vs. RICOCHET & MADCAP MOSS

Sami danced out first. Then Solo joined him on the stage. Sami couldn’t have been more obnoxious in his dancing excitedly. Solo didn’t seem irritated by Sami getting in his face all hyped up. A clip aired of last week’s opening segment where Roman messed with Sami before gifting him an “Honorary Uce” t-shirt. Cole said the Usos have tonight off because of their victory last week over the Brawling Brutes. He said their reign is now at 439 days. Ricochet and Madcap came out next, one after another, each getting their own music. They aired a snippet of last week’s backstage segment setting up this match.

Cole noted Sami is from Canada. He also said Sami earlier in the week tweeted to Rikishi that he has a new son now. Cole asked Graves if Sami has been disruptive to the chemistry in The Bloodline. Graves said Solo, “the meanest of the bunch,” would be seen in public if he didn’t totally trust Sami. Cole asked about potential jealousy with Jey Uso. Graves said Jey is just looking out for Solo. Graves said Sami said his elation was hard to explain when Roman made him an official “Honorary Uce.” Ricochet and Madcap knocked Sami and Solo to the floor. Madcap then launched Ricochet onto Solo and Sami at ringside. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

A commercial aired hyping next week’s season premiere of Smackdown with the first time Reigns and Logan Paul go face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever. Solo controlled Ricochet after the break. Cole noted he’s eight years younger than Jey and Jimmy. Graves said he’s displayed wisdom beyond his years. Madcap and Sami tagged in. Madcap took it to Sami aggressively including a fallaway slam. The Canadian fans didn’t like it, in part because Sami is from Canada. Madcap fended off an interfering Solo, running the ropes hard and fast and knocking Solo out of the ring. Solo, upset, grabbed a chair. Ricochet tried to yank the chair away. Madcap kneed Solo as Ricochet held his leg. Sami rolled up Madcap for a near fall. He followed with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a dramatic near fall. Sami climbed to the top rope next and leaped at Moss with a crossbody. Moss rolled through and lifted Sami and then delivered a Jackhammer for a near fall, broken up by Solo (who was late enough, Sami’s shoulders were clearly down for the third beat and the ref just had to stop his count).

Madcap beat up Sami on side of the ring as Ricochet dove at Solo on the other side. Solo hit him mid-air with a chair, then rammed him into the ringpost before tossing him into the time keeper’s area. Back in the ring, Moss was beating up Sami when Solo blind-tagged in. Solo then surprised Madcap with a spinning wheel kick and then a uranage for the win.

WINNERS: Solo & Sami in 11:00.

-When Moss grabbed the trash-talking Sami by the throat after the match, Solo hit Moss from behind. [c]

-Cole touted ticket sales for the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Tex. He said it was the most first-day ticket sales for the Rumble ever.

-Backstage, Sami told Solo he looked amazing and Reigns probably watched all of that. He said he was going to text him. When he opened the Bloodline locker room door, Jey Uso pwas there. He glared at Sami. Sami asked what he was doing there. Jey told him not to worry about why he’s there. He said he was there to make sure his little brother was good. Sami said he’s more than good and asked if he just watched the match. Solo walked into the locker room. Jey said he sees right through Sami. He said he’s got everyone fooled, but if he even thinks of putting the family in jeopardy, he wil get him. Sami said maybe he should take it up with Roman. He pointed at his “Honorary Uce” t-shirt. He said he’d like to “get in our locker room.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Interesting. Is Jey jealous and paranoid, or did Jey just introduce the idea that Sami is infiltrating the Bloodline with ill-intent and isn’t the fool he comes across as? That seemed to be Jey’s implication.)

-Cole threw to a video package on Karrion Kross. Kross talked about Drew McIntyre as the type of guy you have to send to the hospital to be sure he stays down. He said unfortunately for Drew, that is is specialty. He said at Extreme Rules he’s taking him to a point of no return. He said they both want the same thing, but only one of them can have it. He said theya re bound together by suffering. He said when he’s done with Drew, he will go on to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. He said once the leather is strapped to Drew’s wrist, he will drag him to hell until he feels he has had enough, but then he’ll leave him there to burn away forever. “Tick tock,” he closed with.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was the best Kross segment yet. Less reliance on the haunted house mean facial expressions and vague platitudes, and more specifics about his issue with Drew and his intentions.)

-Kalya Braxton interviewed Austin Theory backstage. He talked about Brock Lesnar and Tyson Fury ruining his cash-ins. He said he wants to become a champion because anything else is pathetic. As he went on about Drew losing at Clash at the Castle, Drew turned the corner and stood behind him. Theory said Drew is physically talented, but not so smart. He called him an idiot who got himself into a strap match with Kross now. Drew put his hand on Theory’s shoulder and turned him around. He said, “You, me, in the ring. Now.” Theory looked shaken but trying to look brave.

-A Raw commercial advertised a Bianca Belair-Bayley contract signing and Braun Strowman. [c]

(2) DREW MCINTYRE vs. AUSTIN THEORY

Cole said he talked to Drew earlier and he was in a bad mood before Theory spoke about him. Cole said Drew is sick of people sneak attacking him and talking about him and so he’s going to start making examples of them. Graves said Drew has become a bit of a gatekeeper to the WWE Title, which in turn makes Drew a target to many.