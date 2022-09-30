AEW is reportedly interested in top free agent star

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW reportedly has their eyes set on acquiring the regular services of former IWGP United States Champion, Juice Robinson. Robinson wrestled Jon Moxley on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a world championship eliminator match. Robinson lost the match, but is one of only two men to defeat Moxley in 2022.

PWInsider is reporting that AEW has a massive interest in signing Robinson and making him an official part of the AEW roster. Robinson is a former NXT talent and member of Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He wrestled in this year’s G1 Climax tournament, but has recently become a free agent.

The report does not indicate a timeline for Robinson coming in to the company full time or whether or not Tony Khan will bring Robinson in for additional one-off appearances or matches.

CATCH-UP: Update on the status of The Elite and AEW