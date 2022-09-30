SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The situation between The Elite and AEW reportedly is now on hold.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have not been contacted by AEW in any form and that Tony Khan and the company are purposefully not addressing the subject at this time. The report indicates that the company is likely holding off on dealing with the situation due to possible legal action and a separate issue. The details of that separate issue were not revealed.

The Elite were suspended from AEW after a backstage fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel at the All Out PPV event at the beginning of September. Punk had choice words for Omega and The Bucks during his post-PPV media scrum appearance, which prompted the confrontation.

At All Out, The Elite became the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event to become the AEW World Champion. Both titles were vacated after the brawl. Jon Moxley won the world title at AEW Grand Slam and Death Triangle became the Trios Champions on the first Dynamite after the PPV.

