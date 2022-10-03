FREE PODCAST 10/2 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Soucek talk Shield reunion teaser, is Reigns winning over fans, Enzo’s journey, on-site correspondents, mailbag (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast host Andrew Soucek as they discussed WWE Monday Night Raw, beginning with segment one on Roman Reigns and the possible Shield reunion and then some Enzo analysis. In segment two they talk to two on-site correspondents from Denver. And in segment three, they answer listener email questions.
