FREE PODCAST 10/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Parks & Lilly preview Impact Bound for Glory and WWE Extreme Rules, plus calls and emails on wide range of topics (105 min.)

October 3, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Darrin Lilly for a full preview of both Impact’s Bound for Glory PPV and WWE’s Extreme Rules PLE. They also take phone calls and emails on Saraya, Bray Wyatt, BFG Gauntlet match surprise, and more.

