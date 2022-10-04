News Ticker

AEW TNT Championship match set for Dynamite this week

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 4, 2022

AEW TNT Championship match added to Dynamite
PHOTO CREDIT: Wardlow Twitter
Wardlow will defend his TNT Championship this week on AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Monday that Wardlow would face Brian Cage in an open challenge match with the title on the line.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite marks the three year anniversary of the show. Other matches include MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs.  Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara, Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin, Rush vs. Adam Page, and more.

