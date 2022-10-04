AEW TNT Championship match set for Dynamite this week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wardlow will defend his TNT Championship this week on AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Monday that Wardlow would face Brian Cage in an open challenge match with the title on the line.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite marks the three year anniversary of the show. Other matches include MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara, Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin, Rush vs. Adam Page, and more.

