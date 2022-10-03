News Ticker

AEW announces first match for Battle of the Belts 4

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 3, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Pac vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship has been made official for the AEW Battle of the Belts 4 event. It is the first match announced for the show.

Pac injured Orange Cassidy and Cassidy’s fellow Best Friend member, Beretta, will attempt to take the championship and get vengeance.

AEW Battle of the Belts 4 will air live on Friday night on TNT.

