AEW announces first match for Battle of the Belts 4

Pac vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship has been made official for the AEW Battle of the Belts 4 event. It is the first match announced for the show.

After Orange Cassidy’s injury at the hands of @BASTARDPAC, #BestFriends @trentylocks vows to hurt PAC & take his title! #AEW All-Atlantic Championship is on the line: PAC (c) vs. Trent Beretta THIS FRIDAY LIVE at 11pm ET/10pm CT on #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV! #AEWBOTB4 pic.twitter.com/BgbLnkwBXw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2022

Pac injured Orange Cassidy and Cassidy’s fellow Best Friend member, Beretta, will attempt to take the championship and get vengeance.

AEW Battle of the Belts 4 will air live on Friday night on TNT.

