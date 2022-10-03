Seth Rollins comments on current relationship with Jon Moxley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins says he’s maintained a strong relationship with Jon Moxley.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Rollins spoke about the competition between him, Moxley, and fellow Shield member Roman Reigns and also whether or not he and Moxley have stayed in touch now that they are in different companies.

“It was a very healthy competition,” Rollins said of his time in The Shield. “We were all using each other, not helping each other, and I don’t mean that in a negative way. We all knew our ultimate goal was to be at the top.”

“I don’t talk to him as much obviously, opposite schedules and different stuff, but our baby girls are close to the same age,” Rollins said. “When we were in Cincinnati, last time I was there, I popped into the house and said hi and checked in on him.

“There was never any animosity,” Rollins said of his relationship with Moxley. “He’s great, at the top of his game, doing his thing over in AEW, so nothing but the best.”

