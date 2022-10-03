SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Backstage officials inside of WWE are reportedly very happy to have Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae back in the company.

Fightful is reporting that both LeRae and Gargano maintained a strong relationship with WWE while they were away from wrestling. The report indicates that things were good between both sides even as Gargano turned down a contract extension. Gargano told WWE that he would return on his timetable and the company respected his choice.

Gargano recently returned to WWE on the Monday Night Raw brand. This week on Smackdown, Gargano teamed with Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre to take on Austin Theory and Alpha Academy.

LeRae made her Monday Night Raw debut last week. She wrestled and defeated Nikki A.S.H.

