SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs Madcap Moss and Ricochet – HIT

The presentation of Solo Sikoa is by far the best-featured weekly act in WWE. Sami and Solo’s chemistry is fantastic in and out of the ring. Madcap and Ricochet showed flashes of offense throughout the match but Solo getting the pin for his team was the correct choice. Additionally, Sami having a bodyguard within the Bloodline was an excellent booking decision.

Karrion Kross promo – MISS

The entire thing, start to finish, was abysmal. The dialogue in each of these promos is complete nonsense. Karrion’s attempt as a poor man’s Triple H cosplay must end today.

Austin Theory vs. Drew McIntyre – MISS

Don’t book matches with top guys only to end in 2 minutes viva DQ. I don’t understand the point of this match. Why book Theory in matches you don’t want him to lose? A very cheap idea for Kevin Owens to get a pop in the post-match brawl.

Hit Row vs. Lotharios – MISS

The match only went two minutes, but this was dull as dirt. I wouldn’t say it was a fun house show match because the crowd wasn’t interested.

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey – MISS

I understand they are trying to get Natalya an easy pop because WWE is Winnipeg, but man, she received a mild PGA applause at best.A better idea would have been to give Rhonda a squash match rather than going 50/50 with Natalya. Also, the post with Liv Morgan was lame. I don’t particularly enjoy how WWE is trying to make Liv a unhinge Harley Quinn character.

Imperium promo – HIT

The promo was short and sweet. When Gunther says he’s going to break your spirit, I envision Gunther chopping the soul out of someone’s chest. The beatdown of Sheamus was a great way to step up the heat for their intercontinental champion match next week on Smackdown.

Shotzi vs. Bayley – HIT

The last 2 minutes of the match pushed this over the line as a hit. I’m not sure what’s in the water, but lately, the chemistry the women have had with each other hasn’t been great. It’s as if the competitors are having a practice session on live T.V. Shotzi is awkward sometimes, but she seems more comfortable being a baby face. A good win for Bayley in her build-up against Bianca Belair at the Extreme Rules PLV.

The Main Event 6-man tag team match Austin Theory Alpha Academy vs. Drew McIntyre, Owens, and Gargano – MISS

The work could have been five stars, and I still would have given this a miss. However, booking a match within a match for your main event later in the show is Vince-like. Just book the six-man tag match as your main event without the stupidity of how this main event was set up.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The opener with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa was good, but other than that, this episode was skippable at best. I understand WWE may have been limited based on what was happening in Florida, but it seems there was a missed opportunity to be creative in a unique situation.

CATCH-UP: 9/30 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Sami & Solo vs. Ricochet & Madcap, Shotzi vs. Bayley, Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row