PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, previews this week’s episode of WWE Raw featuring the final hype for Extreme Rules, Bayley and Bianca Belair signing the contract for Extreme Rules, Johnny Gargano vs. Otis, and much more.

