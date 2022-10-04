Ruby Soho provides update on injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ruby Soho says that she’ll soon be able to breathe out of her nose again. Soho broke her nose at the All Out PPV event and provided an update on her injury with a Twitter post on Tuesday morning.

“Finally,” Soho wrote. After a month since breaking my nose at All Out, the countdown begins until I can breathe again. Can’t you see my excitement?”

Ruby Soho made her debut at the All Out PPV event in 2021. She wrestled against Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship in the main event of the first AEW Grand Slam event inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Soho has not been on AEW television since the injury.

