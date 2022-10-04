MLW announces major match for Fightland 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MLW announced on Tuesday morning that Lio Rush will face Jacob Fatu at the Fightland 2022 event in Philadelphia on Sunday October 30.

https://twitter.com/MLW/status/1577282299187658753

Fatu and Rush are both former champions in MLW. Rush has been away from wrestling nursing an injury. Fatu was recently embroiled with former Contra stablemate, Mads Krugger.

Other announced matches for the Fightland 2022 card include Calvin Tankman vs. Willy Mack and the Philadelphia debut of Shun Skywalker.

CATCH-UP: Ruby Soho provides update on injury