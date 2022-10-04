NXT 2.0 talent make WWE debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Two sets of NXT 2.0 talent made their WWE debuts on Monday night. Fallon Henley and the Briggs & Jensen tag team both debuted on this week’s Main Event tapings ahead of Monday Night Raw. Henley defeated Dana Brooke and Briggs & Jensen defeated R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin in tag team action.

Henley, Briggs, and Jensen all made their NXT debut as part of the NXT 2.0 launch in September of 2021. The trio has competed together in a handful of matches throughout the last year. Briggs & Jensen won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship, but lost those titles to Pretty Deadly.

This is the first appearance on any main roster shows for all three talents. Henley signed with WWE earlier this year. Briggs & Jensen signed with the company in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

