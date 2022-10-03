10/3 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Rey & Styles vs. Judgment Day, Riddle-Seth face-to-face, Gable vs. Braun, Bayley-Belair contract signing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 3, 2022

ST. PAUL, MINN. AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Tom Stoup to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together” and the Raw “Greatness” opening, they cut to a wide angle of the arena which appeared to have a full lower bowl around much of the arena and middle deck occupied, but the upper deck looked pretty dark and empty. A good overall vibe, though.

-The Judgment Day made their ring entrance first. Jimmy Smith plugged the Matt Riddle-Seth Rollins “Fight Pit” match at Extreme Rules and noted that Ariel Helwani broke the story of the special referee for the match being Daniel Cormier.

Finn Balor talked about how 11 years ago Edge was medically forced to quit, but against all the odds, fought back with strength and determination and overcame to return to doing what he loves the most “which is performing in this ring for all of you.” Priest said, “Let’s all hear it for Edge.” Balor said that, as with most things in life, you can only outrun fate before fate catching up. He said he’ll show Edge that he doesn’t belong anywhere near a ring he’s standing in. Ripley laughed and told Balor to tell ’em.

Balor said he’ll do Edge a favor and beat him so badly that he’ll be down and out and he’ll force him to say the words “I quit.” Priest said he is so excited to witness Balor give Edge a beating so severe that he has to say the words “I quit.” Priest said that should serve as a notice to anyone who crosses paths with The Judgment Day. He said that goes for their opponents tonight, too – Rey Mysterio and A.J. Styles.

When Dominik was about to speak, Ripley whispered something to him. Fans chanted, “Who’s your daddy?” Dominik said it’s not Rey. He said he hates Rey so much because he lied to him his entire life and he has a new family now. Byron Saxton muttered, “This is repulsive.”

Balor said he could have ended Styles’s career last week, but he didn’t because he’s his friend. He said the olive branch is still extended. He said he’s not a bad guy, so don’t make him do bad things. Styles’s entrance music interrupted Balor.

(1) THE JUDGMENT DAY (Damian Priest & Finn Balor w/Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio) vs. REY MYSTERIO & A.J. STYLES

As the announcers reacted to what Judgment Day said, Styles and Rey jump-started the fight. They cleared the ring of the heels. Rey headscissored Balor on one side of the ring and Styles sling-shot himself over the top rope with a forearm to Priest on the other. Smith noted that Edge wasn’t there because he was doing promotion for Extreme Rules. As Judgment Day regrouped at ringside, they cut to a break. [c]

The heels beat up Rey for a while. Styles hot-tagged in and hit a flurry of offense against Priest. He fended off Balor, too. Priest recovered and knocked Styles through the ropes to the floor. Smith said Dominik had “a disgusting look of satisfaction” as they cut to another break. [c]

Back from the break, Rey approached Ripley. Dominik stepped between them, then got on his knees and begged Rey to hit him. Ripley caught Rey with a clothesline as soon as he turned to re-enter the ring. Meanwhile, Balor was in control against Styles. Balor landed the Coup de Grace for the win.

WINNERS: Judgment Day in about 17:00.

-After the match, Styles was upset that Rey had dropped to ringside to deal with Dominik and Ripley instead of being there for him in the ring, leading to the loss. Smith said Rey took his eye off the ball at the exact wrong time. Rey apologized, but Styles told him their loss is their fault. He shoved Rey and snarled down at him. Rey rolled out of the ring, frustrated. The Judgment Day then attacked Styles four-on-one from behind. Balor mounted Styles and punched him and said he’s his only friend and he has no one else. Boos rang out.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid formula tag match with a finish that led to a couple post-match angles – Styles being frustrated with Rey and then Balor making another pitch that Styles better join them or face more beatings since he can’t rely on anyone else. The idea that Rey is preoccupied with his son and not staying focused on the match is actually a clever way to add some doubt to Styles’s resolve to not join Judgment Day.)



-The announcers talked about Cormier being the referee for the Seth-Riddle “Fight Pit” match.

-Kevin Patrick interviewed Bobby Lashley, asking what’s next for him after a dominant three months-plus reign as U.S. Champion. Lashley Lashley said it’s not the title that makes the man, but the man who makes the title. He said he has been pushed to the limits by some of the industry’s best. He said what’s next for him is someone with the same hustle and desire. Mustafa Ali walked in and said he has the desire, but he’s been in the back waiting for someone to call his number. He said he is stepping to the front of the line and he wants an opportunity now. Lashley patted him on the shoulder and said he sees him hustling and grinding, so he’ll make sure he gets an opportunity. Ali spun him back around and poked him in the chest, then said he’s not asking for anything, he’s demanding it. Lashley said he’s getting too comfortable disrespecting him, so he’ll give him his opportunity. [c]