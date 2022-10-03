FREE PODCAST 10/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review a strange UFC Fight Night with Mark Zuckerberg in attendance, a colorful Bellator 286 card, more (77 min.)

News Ticker

October 3, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review a strange UFC Fight Night that only had Mark Zuckerberg in attendance. They also review a colorful Bellator 286 card. They discuss the futures of Aaron Pico and A. J. McKee. They close the show by discussing Daniel Cormier in the WWE, and the passing of Antonio Inoki.

