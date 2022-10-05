WWE NIL recruit talks company expectations in NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The expectations for WWE NIL recruits are “laid back” according to a talent that has been in the program since its inception.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ruben Banks talked in detail about what recruits are expected to do and how they are expected to develop at the WWE Performance Center.

“I’ll be honest, it’s not too much,” Banks said of what is expected of them as WWE recruits. “They’re pretty laid back, they’re not putting too much on us. Represent the brand, so be careful with posting on social media and all that type of stuff. When we post, to use their tag. If we have an opportunity to talk about it on Instagram, talk about it. And the biggest thing is to stay in shape and staying looking good. A lot of us were recruited just on our appearances and that we had the potential to be a star like that.

Banks is a track star from the University of Alabama that joined WWE after the WWE NIL program began in 2021.

