Seth Rollins talks Vince McMahon retirement

Seth Rollins said that he got emotional when he heard the news that Vince McMahon would be retiring from WWE.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Rollins spoke in detail about what it felt like to hear the news of changing leadership in WWE.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Rollins said of hearing about McMahon’s retirement. “It was one of those things where you’ll never forget where you were. When it happened, it was so abrupt. I was not prepared and it got me emotional. I mean, I love Vince. He’s been like a father figure to me over the past 10 years. He’s someone whose approval means a lot to me. I kinda was just like ‘Wow, is this the last time I’m ever gonna see Vince?’ And when you have such a close relationship with someone, ups and downs, it just felt like I was losing a friend and losing a mentor.”

McMahon retired amid allegations of sexual misconduct as well as an investigation into hush money payments made to former employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with.

Rollins is a multiple time champion in WWE. He is scheduled to face Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules inside the Fight Pit.

