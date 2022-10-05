Ric Flair confirms he wanted to manage Andrade El Idolo in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair confirmed that he wanted to manage Andrade El Idolo in AEW, but that he doesn’t follow his storylines much at the moment.

“I haven’t spoken with him, I knew he had a big match, but I really haven’t kept track of what he’s doing there,” Flair said of following El Idolo’s work in AEW. “I had hoped, as I told you before, I wish Tony would have let me manage him. He is an absolutely phenomenal worker and a tough kid. I wish I could have managed him, but I guess Tony elected not to go with me for whatever reason. (h/t to TRJ for transcription.)

Andrade El Idolo signed with AEW after requesting his release from WWE. He is married to Flair’s daughter and former WWE Champion, Charlotte Flair.

El Idolo is facing 10 from the Dark Order on this week’s AEW Rampage. If Andrade wins, 10 will have to remove his mask. If 10 is victorious, Andrade will have to leave AEW permanently.

