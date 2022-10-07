Former ROH World Champion released from WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former ROH World Champion, Nigel McGuiness has been released from WWE.

PWInsider is reporting that McGuiness is no longer with WWE and was let go earlier this week. McGuiness had worked for the WWE as a commentator on numerous shows since 2016. Throughout his time in WWE, he manned the announce booths for NXT, NXT UK, and most recently, NXT Level Up. The company also released a special documentary about his career on the WWE Network.

McGuiness is a former world champion and pure champion in Ring of Honor. He’s had memorable matches with Samoa Joe, Jimmy Rave, Tyler Black (Seth Rollins), Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens), and Claudio Castagnoli. He also worked as Desmond Wolfe for TNA. McGuiness had a legendary feud with Bryan Danielson in ROH over the world championship and pure championship.

