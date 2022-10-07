The Rock officially rules out a run for president

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock has teased a potential run for president, but confirmed in an interview with Variety that he would not be pursuing the highest office in the land.

“It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table,” The Rock said on the topic of becoming President of the United States. “I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics,” Rock said. “I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every fucking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

The Rock is a multiple time world champion in WWE. With WrestleMania 39 being held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next year, rumors have circulated on whether or not he’ll be involved in some form or fashion.

