Saraya reportedly cleared for in-ring action in AEW

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has reportedly been cleared by AEW doctors for an in-ring return. She has been retired from the ring since suffering a neck injury in 2017.

The Wrestling Observer reported on Friday morning that AEW doctor, Michael Sampson, cleared Saraya to return. This week on AEW Dynamite, she was physically involved in an in-ring angle with Britt Baker.

Saraya made her AEW debut at the Grand Slam event inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her WWE contract expired earlier this year and was not renewed.

She is a former WWE Divas Champion. The report does not indicate when she will make her return to the ring or who her opponent will be.

