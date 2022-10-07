SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

OCTOBER 6, 2022 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-A picture aired in memory of Antonio Inoki.

-Recap video of last week’s events.

(1) FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. KENNY KING

Kaz got the early advantage after a running shoulder block. They traded the advantage, then Kaz took King to the mat. King kicked Kaz to the outside and did a spinning dive on him. Back in the ring, King had the upper hand. Kaz tossed King into the turnbuckles to turn the tide. Kaz gave King a neckbreaker for a two count. Kaz gave King a leg drop off the ropes for another two count.

King ran Kaz into the turnbuckles. King suplexed Kaz and got a two count. King caught Kaz with a kick, a German Suplex, and a Tiger Driver for a two count. Kaz maneuvered King into a sleeper on the mat and King tapped.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good opener that picked up at the end. It did its job of keeping Kazarian strong going into his X Division Title match at Bound For Glory.)

-Video package on Mike Bailey and Frankie Kazarian. They talked about the number of successful title defenses they each had and did a Tale of the Tape. Well done.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down matches for Bound For Glory and for tonight.

-Video package with Eddie Edwards talking about his title match against Josh Alexander at BFG. He said that Alexander must have forgotten who he is. Clips were shown of the wrestlers Eddie has beaten. Eddie said that Alexander picked the wrong side and he was going to win the title. [c]

-Mike Bailey video package with in-ring highlights and training as he did a voiceover. He said that Kazarian’s legacy will be in the past when Bailey beats him at BFG. Another well done piece and they are really making the X Division Title match seem like a big deal.

-Mickie James walked to ringside and joined the commentary team.

(2) MIA YIM vs. GISELE SHAW

Mia tossed Shaw to the mat with arm drags. Mia gave Shaw a rana. Shaw regrouped on the outside. Shaw talked trash at Mickie. Mia got several two counts on Shaw. Mia took Shaw down in a front face lock. Shaw ran Mia into the turnbuckles. Shaw snapped Mia’s neck on the top rope, then did a spinning dive to the floor on her. [c]

Shaw had the advantage coming out of the break. They traded chops. Shaw kicked Mia in the back of the head and scored a two count. They traded offense, collided, and both fell to the mat. Mia came back with a clothesline, dropkicks, and a cannonball. Shaw threw Mia into the ropes and gave her a backbreaker and flatliner for a two count. Mia gave Shaw the Eat Defeat and got the pin. Mickie and Mia faced off after the match. [c]

WINNER: Mia Yim in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match and both wrestlers put in an impressive performance. The match showcased Mia in a way that might make fans think she has a chance to beat Mickie at BFG and end her career.)

-Video package on the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match with quick promos from some of the competitors including Bhupinder Gujjar, Gisele Shaw, Sami Callihan, Johnny Swinger, and Vincent.

-Killer Kelly video package focusing on her feud with Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. She said she would be in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match against “19 other toys to play with”. As she was doing sultry commentary the video was abruptly interrupted when she got attacked by Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. They left her laying and said they would see her in the Gauntlet match at BFG.

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week featured Raven attacking Jeff Jarrett from 1/22/03. Hannifan noted that Raven will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

-As Brian Myers had a backstage talk with Shera and Raj Singh, security took out a guy in a yellow jacket who was yelling “I am violence”. Myers noted the guy probably would not get a shot at the Digital Title. Myers also had funny exchanges with Delirious and a woman who was backstage, who he called Mantaur’s agent. [c]

-Video package on the Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich feud. Highlights of both wrestlers were shown in addition to commentary from Grace.

(3) MOOSE vs. STEVE MACLIN

Sami Callihan was the special referee. Hannifan noted that all three men would be in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at BFG. Maclin chopped Moose in the corner. Sami turned his back to the action. Moose made a comeback and chopped Maclin. Maclin dove through the ropes onto Moose on the outside. Maclin was bleeding from the head. Maclin chopped Moose. The match returned to the ring and Moose had the upper hand.

Moose choked Maclin on the middle rope. Sami didn’t count. They traded offense and both were on the mat. Sami yelled “Good job!” Moose ripped at Maclin’s cut. Moose wiped Maclin’s blood on Sami’s shirt. Maclin chopped Moose, but Moose came back with a big boot. Moose continued to rip at the cuts. Maclin fought back. Maclin clotheslined Moose and both were on the mat again. Sami did count.

They traded punches. Maclin charged Moose in the corner and went for the pin, but Sami was intentionally slow to count. Maclin argued with Sami. Moose gave Maclin a headbutt. Moose gave Maclin the Sky High, but Sami wouldn’t count. Moose argued with Sami, who dared Moose to hit him. Maclin threw Moose into the corner. Moose gave Maclin the spear.

Sami counted the pin but stopped at two. Sami attacked Moose and gave him the piledriver. He also gave Maclin a piledriver. Sami put Maclin on top of Moose and counted the pin.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A hard hitting match that furthered the issue between Sami, Moose, and Maclin. Maclin continues to rack up big wins, even though he had help from Sami in this one.)

-Three wrestlers from the Gut Check argued about who would take the last spot in the Gauntlet match. They played rock/paper/scissors, then went to Scott D’Amore’s office. The door opened up and Joe Hendry walked out. He said “Guess who got the last spot in the Gauntlet match?” His music played. The wrestlers and other people backstage joined in and were happy. A graphic came up that said “Joe Hendry will motivate Impact Wrestling”. [c]

(4) TAYA VALKYRIE & JESSICA vs. THE SWINGERELLAS (w/Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice)

Jessicka and Swingerella #1 (Swinger’s former fiance) started the match. Taya gave the running knees to #2. A split screen showed Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green looking at a monitor backstage. Taya suplexed #2. Havok gave #2 a piledriver for the pin.

WINNERS: Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka in 1:00.

-Gia Miller interviewed Deonna and Chelsea backstage. Chelsea called Gia a “walking stick of butter” (she had on a yellow dress). They predicted a win at BFG and dismissed Gia. [c]

(5) ALEX SHELLEY (w/Chris Sabin) vs. MATT TAVEN (w/Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis)

They brawled to start the match. Taven went for The Climax, but Shelley put him in a submission. Taven regrouped on the outside. Back in the ring, they traded the advantage. Taven caught Shelley with a great dropkick. Shelley worked on Taven’s arm. Bennett tripped Shelley when the referee wasn’t looking. Sabin tripped Taven. Bennett pulled Shelley off the apron and held him. Taven charged but hit Bennett by accident.

Shelley kicked Taven in the back. Back in the ring, Shelley charged Taven and took him to the mat. Taven used a distraction to rake Shelley’s eyes. Taven gave Shelley a backbreaker for a two count. [c]

Taven gave Shelley a backbreaker. Shelley made a comeback. Shelley put Taven in a submission. They exchanged the advantage. Shelley gave Taven a tornado DDT. Sabin and Bennett got into it. Shelley gave Taven the Sliced Bread and went for a pin, but Maria put Taven’s foot on the rope to break the count. Taven kicked Shelley. Taven went for a frog splash, but Shelley got his knees up.

Shelley kicked Taven. Bennett attacked Shelley while Maria distracted the referee. Taven got a couple of two counts but Shelley got the Shell Shocked on Taven and got the pin.

WINNER: Alex Shelley in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A great preview to the Tag Team Title match at BFG. Even though both wrestlers are primarily in tag teams at the moment, they are both accomplished singles wrestlers and it showed here. This might be a match to revisit down the line with a singles title on the line.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the card for Bound For Glory.

-A clip was shown from an interview that Hannifan did with Josh Alexander from earlier in the week. As they wrapped up the interview, Eddie Edwards confronted Alexander. Security separated them. Alisha Edwards also got involved. Eddie asked if she was on Alexander’s side. She said she was on “our” side. She told him “either this ends or WE do” and stormed off. [c]

-Scott D’Amore was in the ring for the contract signing between Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich. A table and chairs were set up in the ring. Scott said Bound For Glory is a chance for wrestlers to etch their name in gold and make history. He said they would make the Knockouts match official tonight. He brought out the undefeated Slamovich. He introduced Grace second.

Scott thanked both wrestlers for being there. He talked about their Pick Your Poison matches. He said one of them could walk out of BFG with something that means a great deal to them — for Grace it would be the title, for Masha it would be her undefeated streak. Masha signed first but didn’t say anything. Grace said she had something to say. She said she truly respects Masha and complimented her on working her way to the top.

Grace said she wasn’t ready to give up the title. She said she’s a two-time champion and former tag team champion, as well as the first Digital Media champion. She said she was the first ever Triple Crown Knockout in Impact history. She said Masha hasn’t had the opportunity to learn from losing, but at BFG, she would be the one to teach Masha the lesson. Grace signed the contract.

Masha said something in a foreign language. Grace asked what it meant and Masha said “Masha’s gonna kill you”. Masha turned the table over on Grace and attacked her. Scott fled the ring. Grace made a comeback. Grace put Masha on the top turnbuckle. Masha escaped the Muscle Buster. Masha gave Grace a spinning back fist then gave her the Snow Plow through the table. Masha held the title in the air and stood over Grace.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was what a go-home show should be: challengers looked strong and there were plenty of video packages that were very well done, but also really built anticipation for the matches they were hyping. Great job of making Bound For Glory seem like a major event.

