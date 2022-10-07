AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: BCC vs. Rush & Private Party, Trios title match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 7, 2022

RECORDED AT WASHINGTON, D.C. AT ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY DANNY DOUCETTE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, and Jim Ross

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

-The opening intro aired and pyro was show going off in the arena as Ross welcomed everyone to the show.

-Rush and Private Party were already in the ring. Jon Moxley’s music hit and Moxley made his way to the ring through the crowd. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta entered next together.

(1) LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE (Rush, Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta)

William Regal was on commentary as Castagnoli and Quen started things off. Quen got the better of the offensive exchange at fist, but Castagnoli took Quen down with an uppercut. Claudio tagged in Yuta and they hit Quen with a double big boot. Rush got in and wanted Moxley. The crowd popped for Moxley tagging in. Moxley and Rush traded strikes, but Moxley landed a German suplex for the advantage. [c/ss]

During the break, Rush and Private Party gained an advantage over Moxley and beat him down a bit. Rush grabbed a cable which he used to whip and choke Moxley. Kassidy also hit Yuta with a 450 splash on the ramp.

Back from commercial, Castagnoli hit Kassidy with strikes and tried the Giant Swing, but Quen grabbed Kassidy’s leg to stop it. Castagnoli put Quen in a fireman’s carry and swung Kassidy by the legs at the same time. Rush ran in and hit Castagnoli with a headbutt, but Moxley hit Rush with a Cutter. Yuta got a near fall from a diving splash on Kassidy due to Rush breaking things up. Moxley took out Rush and hit him with a dive on the outside. Castagnoli hit Kassidy with the flapjack uppercut and Yuta put Quen in a Bicep Slice for the submission win.

WINNERS: Blackpool Combat Club in 10:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Rapid fire action that made for an awesome opener. BCC looked great as a unit. The crowd was into them and they should definitely be getting a shot at the Trios title soon even if Bryan Danielson subs in for Moxley.)

-A video package aired of The Dark Order’s Ten explaining how Brodie Lee helped his career. [c]

(2) THE VARSITY BLONDS (Brian Pillman, Jr. & Griff Garrison) vs. TONY NESE & JOSH WOODS (w/Mark Sterling)

Both teams were already in the ring as the match started immediately. The Blonds showed fire early, but Nese and Woods nailed a double-team rack neckbreaker a for the win.

WINNERS: Nese & Woods in 2:00.

-Sterling grabbed a microphone and disparaged the Blonds. Sterling said he trademarked the term “varsity” and dubbed Nese and Woods “The Varsity Athletes”. Sterling threatened the sue the Blonds if they used the Varsity name again. Sterling said his groin was on fire due to National Scissoring Day. The Acclaimed’s music interrupted to a big pop. Max Caster started with a rap threatening to hit them face like Draymond Green and stomp them in the nuts. Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn scissored in the ring to a big pop.

-Excalibur threw to a promo featuring Eddie Kingston. Kingston was in a stairwell insincerely apologizing for going too far in his match with Sammy Guevara. Excalibur asked Jericho about the apology. Jericho said he guesses he accepted it.

(3) TAY JAY A.S. (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) vs. SKYE BLUE & MADISON RAYNE

Skye got some offense in, but Tay and Jay were able to take over. Tay landed a kick to Skye’s in the head on the apron and posed with Jay. [c/ss]

During the break, Tay and Jay attacked Skye in the corner as Rayne slapped the turnbuckle hoping for a tag.

Tay hit a knee strike on Skye and got rid of Rayne. Jay locked in the Queenslayer on Skye for the submission.

WINNERS: Tay Jay A.S. in 8:00.

-Mark Henry interviewed Dark Order and Death Triangle who were backstage on split screen. Henry said it was almost the two year anniversary of Brodie Lee’s last match. Dark Order said it would be a great way to honor Brodie by winning the titles. Pac stopped them and declared respect to Brodie, but they will show why they are the Trios champions. Henry said it was time for the main event.

-Excalibur ran down the card for Battle of the Belts and Dynamite.

-Swerve Strickland was backstage to give an interview about his match Dynamite. Swerve said he doesn’t care about having a good match, he just wants to hurt Billy.

(4) DARK ORDER (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Ten) vs. DEATH TRIANGLE (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, & Rey Fenix) – Trios title match

All six competitors brawled to start. Dark Order threw Penta and Pac over the top rope and triple teamed Fenix. Fenix briefly retaliated on Ten, but Reynolds and Silver hit Fenix with a double facebuster. Ten landed a delayed vertical suplex on Fenix. Penta tagged in, but Reynolds hit him with a superkick. Silver tagged in and got a nearfall from a double dropkick to Penta’s head with an assist from Reynolds. [c/ss]

The fans rallied Dark Order as Death Triangle maintained control following the commercial break. Pac gave Reynolds a suplex onto the ringside floor. [c/ss]

Reynolds countered a backbody drop by double stomping Pac’s back. Reynolds tagged in Ten who began to clean house on Death Triangle. Pac, Penta, and Fenix triple superkicked Ten. Fenix and Pac then hit a double splash on Ten for a near fall. Silver came in and traded punches with Pac. Silver executed a Deadlift Brainbuster on Pac for a two count. The crowd chanted “Brodie”. Dark Order tried a Pendulum Bomb on Fenix, but he fought out. Dark Order was able to pull off the Pendulum Bomb on Fenix, Reynolds covered for only a two count. Penta came in and tried Fear Factor, but Reynolds hit a Stunner, Silver hit a German Suplex, and Ten hit a clothesline all on Penta which only got a two count. Jose the Assistant came out to the stage to distract Dark Order. Rush gave Pac a hammer and Pac hit Reynolds with it. Pac locked in the Brutalizer for the win.

WINNERS: Death Triangle in 20:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Excellent match. I was expecting the usual match with millions of dives and highspot after highspot. However, I was pleasantly surprised as it was kept to a relative minimum. The story of the match focused more on Dark Order as underdogs being overpowered by Death Triangle, but rallying to fight back.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Very good, action packed show. The hour breezed by, but AEW is really good at fitting a lot of quality wrestling into one hour.