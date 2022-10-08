LECLAIR’S WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Rollins vs. Riddle Fight Pit, Belair vs. Bayley, Rousey vs. Morgan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 REPORT

OCTOBER 8, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, PA AT WELLS FARGO CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-The show opened with a video package, narrated by Paul Heyman, depicting a child in a spelling bee asking questions surrounding the word “extreme.”

-Following an opening display of pyro, Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcomed the audience from the announcers desk at ringside. Cole mentioned that he and Graves will be calling every match on Premium Live Events going forward, as part of WWE’s new announce crews.

-The camera cut to barrels, stools, and bar tops positioned around ringside. Samantha Irvin introduced the “good old fashioned Donnybrook match.”

The Brawling Brutes headed to the ring first. As the entered, the screen cut to the animated White Rabbit video, showing the rabbit hopping to a purple “X” on the ground before disappearing.

Imperium followed. Cole mentioned Gunther using a weapon to defeat Sheamus last night, despite admonishing their usage.

(1) THE BRAWLING BRUTES (Sheamus & Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. IMPERIUM (Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – “Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook” match

Action spilled to the outside as soon as the bell rang. Butch initially launched Giovanni Vinci over the top, and the men spilled over the bar tops and stools near the announcers desk. Imperium gained control quickly, taking down Butch and Ridge Holland in the ring and isolating Sheamus on the outside. They tossed him over the bar top and into the ringside barrier. Kaiser and Vinci pulled Sheamus to his feet and tossed him into the ring steps.

Butch came flying into view, toppling over Kaiser and Vinci. Gunther shoved Butch in the ringside barrier, breaking it into the lap of the front row. Gunther tossed Sheamus onto the bar top and delivered some heavy chops. Holland and Butch pulled themselves back in the ring, and Imperium returned to meet them. With a 3-on-2 advantage, Imperium went to work. They stomped Ridge and Butch, kicked them repeatedly in the corner, and delivered vicious headbutts. Butch launched himself at Gunther, dropping him to a knee. This drew the attention of Kaiser and Vinci, who quickly overwhelmed Butch. Holland hoisted both Vinci and Kaiser into the air, but Gunther broke it up. Kaiser and Vinci hit Holland with the Imperial Bomb to the outside.

Imperium surrounded Butch in the ring as the match crossed 6:00. The drove him into the corner and laid him out across the top rope. Gunther delivered a brutal chop and held him in place while Vinci and Kaiser hit double running dropkicks. Butch collapsed to the outside in a heap. Imperium posed in the center of the ring, holding the position for several moments before heading outside to continue their dominance.

Kaiser and Vinci held Butch up by the arms while Gunther peppered him with hard chops. Sheamus suddenly rose from behind the bar to a huge pop. Gunther sent his cohorts to get him, but Sheamus dropped them with ease. He turned to Gunther and entered the ring. Sheamus hit Gunther with a big German Suplex, then whipped him to the corner. Gunther blocked a kick, but Sheamus scooped him up for a big shoulder breaker. Sheamus’ chest was smeared with blood, a reopened wound from last night. He looked around to a roar from the crowd. He set up Gunther for the Ten Beats, completing the attack. Holland and Butch joined in on the assault.

Sheamus scooped Gunther up and delivered White Noise. He looked into the hard camera, then pointed to the crowd. They roared with approval. He pounded his chest for the Brogue Kick, and delivered it. Sheamus covered, but Vinci hit a springboard splash off the top rope to break it up just before three. Ridge Holland returned to the ring to meet Vinci. Giovanni cut him off with a big clothesline. Kaiser returned, but ate a leaping punch from Butch. Gunther delivered a big dropkick to both Butch and Holland, knocking them out of the ring.

Gunther yelled out, but Sheamus was waiting for him. He hit the Irish Curse backbreaker, then turned Gunther into the Cloverleaf. Kaiser slid in the ring and broke the wooden shalaylee across Sheamus’ back. Gunther covered, but Butch broke it up. All six men began brawling from the mat. Sheamus and Gunther rose first, balancing off of each other’s forehead. They exchanged biting strikes. Sheamus sent Gunther reeling with his final shot.

The two teams helped each other stand on opposing sides. Butch broke the stalemate, and a brawl ensued again. Sheamus managed to catch Gunther with a big bicycle knee. He covered, but Kaiser and Vinci pulled him to the outside. The duo then cleared off the announcers desk. A “we want tables” chant broke out at 14:00. Ridge Holland returned to fight Kaiser and Vinci. Suddenly, Butch appeared on top of the barrels. He delivered a Moonsault to his opponents waiting below.

Back in the ring, Gunther had retrieved a large shalaylee. He cracked it over the head of Sheamus and covered for a near fall. Gunther pounded the mat in frustration. He set up Sheamus for a Powerbomb. The Brutes returned, holding the arms of Sheamus and preventing the move. Sheamus slipped free. Holland and Butch held Gunther open for Sheamus to hit him with the shalaylee. The Brutes retrieved clubs of their own and pounded Kaiser and Vinci in the ring. Meanwhile, Sheamus headed outside toward Gunther. He grabbed Gunther’s arms off the apron of the ring and delivered a Celtic Cross through the announcers desk.

Sheamus returned to the ring, where Holland and Butch were holding Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus pounded his chest, charged, and delivered a Brogue Kick for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: The Brawling Brutes in 17:49

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a really fun opener. Sheamus has really become a crowd favorite, and he’s earned the reactions he’s getting with stellar performances night in and night out. He feels like a star again, and Ridge Holland and Butch feel like compelling acts as a result. I’ve loved what they’ve done with Imperium and the Brutes since pairing them together in a feud, and even though we’ve seen this match, plus two Intercontinental title matches between Sheamus and Gunther, it feels like there’s still some story left to tell. Given that the Intercontinental title is the one championship that’s alluded Sheamus on his very successful career, I think it’d be a cool moment for him to ultimately beat Gunther – especially now that we’re at a place where the title has meaning again, and Sheamus has a real connection with the crowd. It’s a testament to how well this has been going – rarely would I advocate moving the title off a hot, up-and-coming act, but in makes too much sense here, and it doesn’t feel like it’d do all that much damage to Gunther, either. All in all, this was exactly the match everyone should have expected, and that’s a very good thing.)

-Megan Morant caught up with The Miz walking backstage. She said she was surprised to see him there, with everything going on with Dexter Lumis. Miz told her not to say his name. He said he’s the most “in demand” star in WWE, and that’s why he’s at Extreme Rules. Miz’s eyes caught something off camera. He walked aaway from Morant, finding Philadelphia Flyer’s mascot, Gritty. Gritty offered him a t-shirt. Miz threw it on the ground and stomped on it before walking away.

-Michael Cole threw to a video package for the Smackdown Women’s Championship match

-Ronda Rousey headed to the ring first, wearing her Judo Black Belt in honor of her late trainer. She received a muted, mixed reaction. Liv Morgan followed, receiving a similar response. Cole said she attended an Extreme Rules in her home state of New Jersey as a fan. Graves said Liv needs to win the match to restore the respect of the locker room. Corey noted that Ronda is wearing ring gear inspired by the Roddy Piper film “They Live.” Morgan received a much stronger response during the Championship introductions.

(2) LIV MORGAN (c) vs. RONDA ROUSEY – Smackdown Women’s Championship, Extreme Rules match

Ronda Rousey took down Liv Morgan in the opening seconds, rolling her into a quick cover for a one count. Liv slid across the ring, retrieving the baseball bat she brought with her. She swung it wildly at Rousey, but Ronda caught it between her arm and body and pulled it away. She tossed the bat to the outside. “I don’t need a bat!” she yelled. Rousey took down the champion again, picking the ankle and grabbing an Ankle Lock. Morgan stayed on her foot, hopping to the ropes and pulling Rousey to the outside with her.

Morgan got herself trapped between the apron and the ring. She dared Rousey to hit her. Ronda smacked her hard. Liv collapsed. Rousey went to retrieve the baseball bat. Liv emerged from behind the apron with fire extinguisher, blasting Rousey in the face with the foam. Cole said he could feel the cold from his spot at ringside. Morgan leapt on Ronda’s back, but Rousey dropped her with Piper’s Pit. She retrieved the bat and cracked it over Morgan’s ribs before sliding her back in the ring.

Rousey swung the bat at Liv, but blocked it. She hit Rousey with the bat, sending her tumbling to the outside. Ronda grabbed her black belt and cracked it across Morgan’s stomach. A welt formed almost immediately. Rousey hit her with the belt repeatedly, then tied her to the ring post with it. She grabbed the bat and began swinging at Morgan’s stomach and hips. Morgan wiggled free and shoved her challenger away. She caught Rousey with a bat swing herself, then retrieved a table from underneath the ring.

The two women worked their way back inside the ring. Morgan set up a table in the corner as the match approached 6:00. Rousey recovered quickly, catching Morgan with a step-up knee and then wrangling her back outside with a leg choke. Morgan crawled desperately toward the announcers desk, retrieving a chair. She caught Rousey in the mid-section with its edge, then rolled her into the ring. Morgan tried to prop the chair into the corner, but Rousey blocked her. Morgan went for an awkward looking Back-Cracker, but it fell apart on her. She tried again, this time catapulting Rousey into the turnbuckle. She retrieved the chair and swung it wildly at Rousey, hitting her in the back, the shoulder, and the hips. She tossed the chair into Rousey’s waiting hands, then pulled her into double knees to the face.

Liv set up the table and tossed Rousey onto it. She climbed to the top rope and the camera pulled back as she connected with a top-rope Senton, crashing through the table and Rousey below. Morgan covered for a near fall just before 11:00. Rousey immediately grabbed an Arm Bar. Liv deadlifted her off the table wreckage and dropped her back on the slanted left half. Rousey grimaced, but kept the hold locked in. Morgan tried to lift her again. Rousey transitioned, clutching Morgan by the throat with her legs. She sat back on the hold. Cole called it a Bicep’s Crusher. Liv seemed to be smiling as she faded. Morgan passed out, and the referee called for the bell.

WINNER: Ronda Rousey in 12:22 to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a little sloppy at times, but the shots that were actually laid in certainly sounded and looked good. I thought this was quite easily the best match in their series, and maybe the best of Liv’s career. Though that bar isn’t necessarily terribly high, I do think she’s improved considerably and this was pretty darn entertaining. The baseball bat shots early in the match fluctuated between brutal and lacking virtually any contact, but both women were wearing the pain on their faces. I thought the finish was effective and creative. Morgan got a big, babyface table spot to nearly defeat Rousey. Ronda was in perfect position to capitalize with a hold, and did so, besting Morgan and earning a knock-out submission to regain the title. While I supported giving Morgan a go with the title, I think we’ve seen that it didn’t work quite the way they would’ve hoped, and so I have no qualms about going back to Rousey. As we head into late fall, I think it’s important to have the title on a big name who can have a lengthy run before likely defending in a marquee match at WrestleMania. Rousey fits the bill.)

-The announcers tossed to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross.

-Samantha Irvin explained the rules of the Strap match. Drew McIntyre made his entrance first, wielding his sword. He received a strong reaction from the Philadelphia crowd.

The broadcast lost its color and the camera cut to Scarlett, bathed in smoke atop the entrance way. Karrion Kross emerged behind her and the duo headed to the ring, bathed in red as they reached the ring.

McIntyre and Kross took their end of the strap. McIntyre placed his end on his wrist and looked to Kross. Karrion tossed the strap to the mat. The official handed the strap to him again. He tossed it to the outside. Scarlett retrieved it and tugged at McIntyre, allowing Kross to blindside Drew. He beat him down in the corner, then tossed him to the outside. Cole explained that the match can’t begin until Kross is strapped in.

Kross and McIntyre traded blows and evnetually spilled over the barricade and into the crowd. They fought between the floor seats and the lower bowl, trading strikes and chops. Kross dumped McIntyre back over the barricade after they completed a full loop. He tried to Suplex McIntyre onto the stops, but Drew blocked it and delivered one of his own onto the mat. He slammed Kross’ head off the announcers desk, then the ring mat, and finally, the barricade. He walked Kross up the steps and gave him a side slam onto the apron. McIntyre picked up the other end of the strap and and put it around Kross’ wrist.

(3) DREW McINTYRE vs. KARRION KROSS (w/ Scarlett) – Strap match

With the match now officially underway, McIntyre mounted Kross and delivered a flurry of hard right hands. He swung the slack of the strap over his head and then cracked it across Kross’ back. Karrion rolled to the outside. Drew followed, continuing to whip Kross. “Fall and prey for me!” McIntyre yelled. Scarlett got in McIntyre’s face. Drew just stared her down. Kross used the distraction to pull McIntyre shoulder first into the ring post.

The referee rushed to Drew, asking if he needed medical attention. McIntyre waved her off. Kross pulled McIntyre into the ring post twice more, then dragged him back in the ring. He twisted Drew’s arm and slammed him to the mat. Kross posed for the crowd. Scarlett did the same. Kross draped McIntyre over the middle rope and choked him with a knee to the back of the head. He took him down by the injured shoulder again. Cole said the shoulder could be dislocated.

McIntyre pulled himself to his feet and delivered a pair of big chops as the match crossed 3:00. Kross shrugged them off and looked for the Kross Jacket. McIntyre backed him into the corner to avoid the grip. Kross took McIntyre down with a whip of the strap. He dragged Drew to the outside and continued to work on the injured shoulder and arm. He slammed the injured shoulder into the announcers desk with a Flatliner, then wrapped the bad arm around the ring post with the strap. Kross used the slack and whip McIntyre’s back and shoulder mercilessly. McIntyre collapsed to the floor, slowly, in a heap. Scarlett screamed for more.

Kross dragged McIntyre back in the ring. He gave him a Doomsday Suplex and covered for a two count. Kross folded the strap again and wound up. He continued to crack it over McIntyre’s back. Drew shrugged it off and stood tall, nostrils flaring. He gave Kross a clothesline, then an overhead belly-to-belly. Kross stood and walked into a Neckbreaker. McIntyre kipped up. He hooked Kross for a Future Shock DDT, but Kross over-powered him into the corner. Drew exploded out and delivered a big Spinebuster.

Both men traded big right hands as the match crossed 8:00. The locked up and fired punches again. Each pulled a small slack of strap and began trading blows to the chest and neck. McIntyre broke the stalemate with a strap whip to the stomach. Kross collapsed to a knee, allowing Drew to hook him up and deliver the Future Shock DDT. McIntyre kipped up again and held three fingers up to the crowd. He counted down, but Scarlett entered the ring and put herself between the combatants. Suddenly, she sprayed McIntyre in the face with Pepper Spray. McIntyre fell down, clawing at his eyes. Kross hit him from behind with a Kross Hammer for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Karrion Kross in 10:21

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a decent enough brawl. I’ve been generally unimpressed by Karrion Kross’ in-ring output, and while I thought this was on the higher end of it, I still wouldn’t go out of my way to watch it again. He just hasn’t evolved or changed anything since NXT, and I thought that character was a vacuum of charisma both in and out of the ring. I think that Triple H has done a far better job handling Kross and Scarlett than Vince initially did, but I still just don’t find myself thinking there’s anything worse pursuing with him. Though I sort of expected this kind of finish, it’s still disappointing. McIntyre is an important act who should be lined up for another match with Roman Reigns down the line, and I just don’t think losing to Karrion Kross, even under these circumstances, is a way to keep him as a viable main event act.)

-Miz was shown backstage again. Gritty startled him and he wandered off, leaving Gritty happy.

-A video package aired for the Raw Women’s title match.

Bayley headed to the ring first. Cole said for her, it’s about making history. He listed her “firsts” as part of the women’s division, noting that she’ll now be part of the first one-on-one women’s ladder match. Bayley wore blue tape on her wrist with “Sara” written on it. The camera showed Nikkita Lyons watching from the front row. Graves mentioned that Bayley is without Dakota Kai and Io Sky. He said Bayley told him they’d already done their job.

Mike Rome launched into Championship match introductions. Both women received loud, opposing reactions.

(4) BIANCA BELAIR (c) vs. BAYLEY – Raw Women’s Championship, Ladder match

Bianca Belair and Bayley came to blows as soon as the bell range. Bayley drove her shoulder into Belair’s abdomen, but Belair hit her with rapid forearms to the back. Before long, both women rolled to the outside to retrieve their own ladders. Belair retrieved a taller one and set it up next to Bayley’s. Bayley opted to play defense, jumping from her ladder back to the mat and pulling the champion down. The two women then played tug-o-war over the smaller ladder. Belair used her strength to drive Bayley all the way across the ring and through the middle rope to the floor. Belair quickly climbed the other ladder, but Bayley cut her off.

Bayley pulled Belair to the outside and took her down. She got in a young girl’s face in the front row. “Who sucks? I’m winning!” she told her. Bayley propped a ladder against the ring apron and tried to catapult Belair onto it. It backfired – Belair planted herself on the ladder and used it to quickly climb back in the ring. Bayley followed. Belair flipped over Bayley’s back using the ring ladder. She shoved Bayley into the bottom rungs, sending it sliding across the ring. Bianca folded the ladder and dropped it in the center of the ring. She gave Bayley a big big bodyslam onto it, then hit her signature handspring standing Moonsault. Belair retrieved the other ladder and entered into another tug-o-war.

The challenger managed to trap between the turnbuckles and a ladder. A dueling chant broke out from the Philly crowd. Belair fought free and went for a clothesline. Bayley ducked, caught the champion with an elbow, and delivered a Sunset Bomb into the corner ladder. Bayley set up the tall ladder in the center as the match crossed 5:30. She nearly reached the top before Bianca pulled her down. Bayley toppled her own ladder and kicked it closed. She used its top to ram Belair in the sternum. Bayley laid the ladder flat and used its weight to drive Belair out of the ring and to the floor.

Bayley built a ladder bridge between the ring steps and the barricade. She hoisted Belair onto it, then ripped a Belair sign from a fan in the front row. Bayley jumped onto the apron and hit a running elbow onto the champion. Bayley bounced violently off of Belair. She recovered quickly and kicked the folding mechanism off a nearby ladder. She used the now disconnected pieces to sandwich Belair and try to crush her between the two sides. Belair moved, and Bayley hit her own hands.

Bianca Belair used her brief reprieve to retrieve a new ladder and set it up in the ring. She got halfway up before Bayley returned to the ring and pulled her down. The challenger tried to climb, but Belair pulled her into her arms and delivered a powerful Spinebuster. Belair began another ascent. Bayley used her legs to kick the ladder and dump Belair to the floor. Bayley grabbed at her knee. Cole said she may have re-injured it. Suddenly, Bayley held up a piece of metal. Cole and Graves realized that she’d actually been removing part of her brace, creating a weapon. She charged at Bianca, but the champion scooped her up and connected with the K.O.D.

With Bayley down and out, Belair set up a ladder and began to climb. Dakota Kai and Io Sky rushed to the ring and toppled the ladder over. They swarmed Belair, but Bianca fought valiantly. She somehow worked both members of Damage Ctrl onto her shoulders and connected with a double K.O.D. The interference gave Bayley enough time to recover. She took Belair down with a ladder, then wedged it between two turnbuckles. She tossed Belair into it, then gave her a Rose Plant.

“That’s it, Bayley’s got daylight!” Graves exclaimed. She set up a ladder in the center, then dragged Belair underneath it. She trapped her beneath it, then began to climb as the match hit 14:00. Belair bench pressed the ladder up into the air, sending Bayley bouncing awkwardly into the top rope. Both women staggered to their feet. They stood on opposite ends of the ladder and began to race to the top. hey traded quick punches. Bayley got a hold of Belair’s braid. She used it to pull Bianca’s face into the steel of the ladder. Belair fell, but she recovered quickly. She whipped Bayley in the back with her braid. Bayley crashed to the mat. Belair grabbed another ladder.

Belair set up for another K.O.D. She got her up, but Bayley took a ladder with her. Belair still managed to hoist her up and over, hitting the K.O.D. and causing Bayley to land on the ladder. Belair scampered up the ladder and retrieved the championship.

WINNER: Bianca Belair in 16:41 to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was fun. I don’t think it set an impossible bar for ladder matches, or even women’s ladder matches going forward, but it showcased both women well. WWE continues to creatively give Bianca Belair excellent power spots that stand out and feel earned throughout the course of the match. Her double K.O.D. on Kai and Sky was great, as was the finish where she hit the move on Bayley with a ladder in tow. Bayley, for her part, drew plenty of heat from the crowd and looked formidable in her first major singles match in well over a year. I do think her character has been missing something, her promos seem generic and uninspired. I don’t know if it’s a lack of scripting, or just a lack of confidence coming from such a significant time away. While I think Belair is often better when in the hunt, I do think getting her a big win against a major division star was important, and so I agree with the call here. I do suspect we’ll see this again before too long, and some combination involving these two at Survivor Series.)