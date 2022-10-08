FREE PODCAST 10/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Previewing Extreme Rules, reacting to Logan Paul-Roman Reigns segment, Smackdown season premiere (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, now part of the PWTorch Dailycast lineup, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue talk about last night’s WWE Smackdown season premiere including the Logan Paul-Roman Reigns face-to-face segment and where this Crown Jewel main event is heading and the Jey Uso drama, Sheamus challenging Gunther for the IC Title again in the main event, and everything else in between including aspects of the show that pinged Nick as being Vince McMahon-like. They also preview tonight’s Extreme Rules. Who does Nick compare to a broken down Buick? What does Nick have to say about Faye Resnick? Who will Cody Rhodes face when he returns?

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO