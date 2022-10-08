FREE PODCAST 10/8 – WKPWP Interview Classics: Victoria/Tara on why she left WWE and advice she gives younger women, Ernest “The Cat” Miller talks WCW Nitro James Brown, Cat-Bo, Brodus Clay (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago, PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s guest is Victoria/Tara, who discusses her departure from WWE, her Knockouts title match at Bound for Glory, her advice for younger women wrestlers, and more.

Then in a bonus interview from ten years ago (9-27-2012), PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell interview Ernest “the Cat” Miller on topics including Brodus Clay using his act in WWE, how it was arranged for him to work with James Brown in WCW, the back-story on Cat-Bo, whether he would like to return to WWE, Garett Bischoff in TNA, his current MMA work (WCL.com), and more topics! In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill & Caldwell look at the upcoming Live Events schedule and touch on NFL topics.

