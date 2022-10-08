Bray Wyatt returns to WWE at Extreme Rules

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bray Wyatt has returned to WWE.

After the main event Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at the Extreme Rules PLE, the lights went dark and Wyatt’s voice rank in the arena singing “he’s got the whole world in his hands.” At that point, various Wyatt characters were shown throughout the arena and a door appeared on the entrance ramp. Wyatt walked through that door with a blue lantern and new mask to a large pop from the audience. He removed his mask and then the show went off the air.

Wyatt was released from the WWE last year during a round of company budget cuts. There have been multiple teases of a return throughout the last two months including various QR codes on screens, white rabbit’s in the audience, riddles, and much more.

Bray Wyatt is a former world champion in WWE.

