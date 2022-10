SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WrestleMania 40 logo has been revealed by WWE.

Prior to the Extreme Rules PPV event in Philadelphia, Jerry Lawler revealed the logo for the show. WrestleMania 40 will take place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024 live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

