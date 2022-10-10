Shawn Michaels confirms he’s no longer coaching in NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shawn Michaels is no longer a coach for the NXT brand.

In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling podcast, Michaels discussed his current job and how connected he is with the NXT talent.

“I am no longer in the coaching role,” Michaels said of his current position in WWE and NXT. “I am in the television aspect of what we do, but look I still can’t help myself. There are times when I go down and watch the training. I have legitimately fallen in love with all of the talent that’s there and it’s hard to not want to do everything you can to help them. So much of this job is relational, which is why I don’t want to make it just business.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Shawn Michaels was recently promoted to a VP with WWE. While Paul Levesque was on hiatus from the company due to the heart issues that he had, Michaels ran the NXT brand.

Michaels is a WWE Hall of Famer and multiple time world champion.

