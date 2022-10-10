Daniel Cormier comments on future with WWE, eyes Brock Lesnar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former UFC Champion, Daniel Cormier, has the wrestling itch after serving as the special referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle inside the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules on Saturday night.

Cormier awarded the submission victory to Riddle and called the action down the line throughout the match. After the event, Cormier was interviewed by AP and said he may want another go around in the squared circle.

“Those guys are so talented,” Cormier said to AP. “They knew exactly what they were going to do and I was just trying to stay out of the way. I didn’t want to get in the way and mess something up. I’m still a part of the show. Then you do something like tonight and you get the crowd yelling for you, screaming.”

In regards to who he’d want to face in WWE, Daniel Cormier tossed out a familiar name — Brock Lesnar. “I’ve been retired for a couple of years and I look like it. But I’d have to get in shape if I ever want to do something like that (wrestle Brock Lesnar in WWE). The door is not closed on anything right now in my life.”

