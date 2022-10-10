10/10 WWE RAW TV RESULTS: Doucette’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns appearance, U.S. title match, D-X celebration, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

OCTOBER 10, 2022

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED ON USA

REPORT BY DANNY DOUCETTE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The “Then, Now, Together, Forever” signature played and went straight into a backstage segment with X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Shawn Michaels asking each other if they were ready. The three of them were in D-Generation X t-shirts asked Triple H (who was off-camera) if he was ready. The camera panned over to Triple H who was wearing reading glasses and a suit. Triple H said they have sponsors in the building and to not be vulgar. Road Dogg and Michaels started swearing (it was bleeped) to Triple H’s dismay. Michael said he sees four “cocks” and the camera panned over to a couple of rubber chickens. Triple H grabbed one of the chickens as X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Michaels walked off. Triple H told them no fighting, swore (it was also bleeped), and threw down one of the chickens.

(Doucette’s Analysis: I love D-X, but I get more a kick out of them these days when they lean into being goofy old dads. It seemed like they tried to prove they can still make cuss and make penis jokes, which didn’t land for me.)

-The usual Raw intro played and then pyro blasted on the stage as the fans were hyped up. The phrase “season premiere” was actually included in the Raw logo this week.

-Graves welcomed everyone to Raw and introduced Patrick. Patrick hyped the U.S. title match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins and the appearance of D-Generation X. Graves and Patrick mentioned the return of Bray Wyatt, who got a big ovation in the arena.

-Roman Reigns’ music hit and he got a big star reaction. Reigns and The Bloodline walked down to the ring as a picture-in-picture recap aired of Reigns’ confrontation with Logan Paul on Smackdown. As the camera focused on Reigns, the crowd chanted for Sami Zayn. Reigns had a smirk. Reigns told Brooklyn to acknowledge him. He received a loud, but mixed reaction. Reigns said he likes to always move forward, but he can’t stop thinking about last Friday. Reigns said he father told him the loudest person in the room is the weakest. Reigns said if anyone in The Bloodline is the weakest, they are a fool. Reigns asked Jey Uso if he was a fool and told him they’ve had conflicts a few times before. Sami interrupted as Paul Heyman yelled at him. Reigns stopped Heyman. Sami said Reigns told him that Jey was his problem now. Sami asked if he could handle the situation. Reigns chuckled and said Sami really is the honorary uce. Reigns told Sami to handle it. Sami was happy as the fans chanted for him again.

Sami told Jey they all love him and he and Reigns were talking about The Bloodline’s future. Sami said Jey’s behavior hasn’t been very “ucey”. The fans chanted “ucey”. Sami said look at Jimmy Uso. Jimmy smiled and the fans cheered for him. Sami said look at Solo Sikoa. The crowd popped big for Solo. Sami said everyone in the group is pretty cool and told Jey to be cool. Jey looked at Reigns. Reigns told him not to look at him. Jey asked if it was a joke. Jey started to get angry and was interrupted by Sami. Before Sami could speak, Matt Riddle’s music hit.

Riddle came out and asked why The Bloodline was talking about Friday and they should be talking about his win over Rollins at Extreme Rules. Riddle said that he knows there is a stipulation that he can’t challenge Reigns again, but to do it for Brooklyn. Reigns asked the fans if he should get it title shot. Reigns said “nah” and told Riddle to get at the back of the line. Riddle said if Reigns won’t do it, maybe one of the other Bloodline members will do it. Jey volunteered Sami. Sami kept saying “yeet” as an affirmative response to Jey. Riddle said yeet and Sami told him not to do that because it’s a Bloodline thing. Jey told Sami that Riddle was disrespecting him and goaded him to fight Riddle. Sami challenged Riddle and Riddle accepted.

(Doucette’s Analysis: This was good Bloodline stuff as usual for the most part. However, I wasn’t thrilled to see Riddle interrupt and it didn’t seen like the crowd was either. Riddle accepting a match with Sami as a consolation prize to a Unified title match was silly. It’s nice that they honored the previous stipulation, but come on Riddle, at least grab another partner and try to get a tag title shot. I also never thought I would have to type “yeet” in my life.)

-Graves and Patrick hyped Johnny Gargano facing Austin Theory coming up. [c]

-A recap of Extreme Rules aired. The Bray Wyatt portion was not aired as it was to be shown later in full.

-Theory’s music hit and he came down to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Gargano entered next as Patrick mentioned that Brooklyn was the site of many of Gargano’s professional triumphs.

(1) AUSTIN THEORY vs. JOHNNY GARGANO

Theory tried to go for A-Town Down immediately, but Gargano got out. Graves criticized Gargano for being at home being a dad while Theory was obtaining success in WWE. Graves said Gargano has been at home watching Cocomelon. Patrick quipped, “There’s nothing wrong with Cocomelon”. Theory suplexed Gargano on the apron, leaving Gargano in pain on the ringside floor. [c/ss]

Theory controlled the match during the break. As soon as the commercial ended, Gargano exploded with a flurry of offense. Gargano got a nearfall on a spear through the middle rope. Theory hit Gargano hit a punch to the face as he catapulted from the apron to the ring. Theory got a nearfall by using a flipping facebuster on Gargano. Theory put Gargano in Gargano’s own submission hold, Garga-No-Escape. Gargano got out and put Theory in the move. Theory got out and went for A-Town Down, but Gargano reversed. Theory superkicked Gargano and gave him some mounting punches. Theory tried the somersault Blockbuster, but Gargano superkicked him. Theory rolled outside of the ring and Gargano hit him with a Tornado DDT on the floor. Gargano then hit One Final Beat for the win.

WINNER: Gargano in 8:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Theory and Gargano had some cool spots in the match, but it felt pretty flat. I was expecting the match to be longer, so I was shocked Theory was beaten so easily.)

-Patrick hyped Rey Mysterio versus Chad Gable which was to take place after the commercial break. [c]

-Patrick announced tickets going on sale for The Undertaker’s one-man show.

-Rey made his way to the ring somberly slapping the fans. Patrick said he tried to interview Rey earlier, but Rey declined due to the issues with Dominik. As Gable and Otis came to the ring, Uli Latukefu (one of the actors who plays Dwayne Johnson in the show “Young Rock”) was shown in the crowd.

(2) REY MYSTERIO vs. CHAD GABLE (w/Otis)

Rey used a headscissor takedown under the ropes to send Gable into the barricade. The Judgment Day’s music hit and Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio made their way to the ring. Rey looked disheartened. Ripley wore a white armband with “Beth” written on it. [c]

Back from the break, Rey hit Gable with some of his patented high-flying offense. Ripley and Dominik were now watching at ringside. Gable countered with a German suplex for a nearfall. Gable put Rey in an ankle lock, but Rey catapulted Gable through the ropes. Rey dove outside, but was caught by Otis as Gable moved. Rey countered by sending Otis into the ringpost. Rey hit Gable with the 6-1- 9 and a splash for the win.

WINNER: Rey in 7:00.

-After the match, Dominik got in Rey’s face and tried to get Rey to hit him. Rey tried to leave, but Ripley stood in his way. Dominik screamed at Rey to hit him. Dominik slapped Rey and kept yelling at him. Rey bounced off the ropes almost like he was going to hit Dominik, but it was to take out Damian Priest who jumped onto the ring apron. Finn Balor also ran in, but Rey took him out as well with a headscissors. As Balor was falling, he knocked Dominik out of the ring. Rey went for a 6-1-9 on Balor, but Dominik clotheslined him.

Dominik grabbed Rey by the mask and kept screaming for Rey to hit him. Rey was distraught and wouldn’t do it. Rey went to leave, but Dominik hit him from behind and Ripley held him down on the ropes. Dominik hit Rey with a soft-looking 6-1-9. Dominik stood over Rey as the crowd booed and chanted “asshole” at Dominik.

(Doucette’s Analysis: The match was and Gable were an afterthought and basically just a setup for the angle. However, aside from the terrible 6-1-9 by Dominik, this was all pretty good stuff. Rey looked like he legitimately had his spirit broken by Dominik. Dominik is getting better and the heat on the heels was intense. Judgment Day can be hit or miss, but this was a hit for sure.) [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Patrick said that Wyatt’s return would be shown later as Judgment Day’s attack on Rey was replayed. Footage from the break was shown of Rey crying on the apron.

Balor, Priest, Ripley, and Dominik were standing in the ring. Ripley said Judgment Day runs Monday Night Raw. Priest said the fans hate the truth. Priest said everyone that steps to them falls, while they rise. Priest praised Balor’s win over Edge at Extreme Rules. Balor said that if you come at him, you best not miss. Balor bragged about making Edge quit and ruining on his comeback. Balor said he doesn’t quit because he is too legit to quit. Balor asked the other Judgment Day members if they had watched the match back. Balor then threw to a recap of the match.

Ripley laughed at what they did at Extreme Rules. Dominik tried to speak and the fans booed heavily. Ripley said the fans were just jealous. Dominik said Ripley’s attack on Beth “did it for him”. Dominik said he enjoyed hitting the 6-1-9 on his own father. Dominik said he hopes Rey feels as useless as he has made him feel his entire life. Balor then started to talk about A.J. Styles. Styles’ music hit and he came down to the ring.

Styles said Balor was right and there comes a time when a man needs friends. Balor, Priest, Ripley, and Dominik looked excited as Styles appeared to be joining. Styles kneeled to them and shook Balor’s hand. Balor and Styles hugged. Balor said he’s glad Styles finally came around. Styles said he wasn’t talking about him. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows’ music hit. Gallows and Anderson got into the ring and faced off with Judgment Day.

Balor yelled at Styles and Dominik jumped in and started yelling as well. Gallows punched Dominik and a brawl broke out between the two teams. Balor bailed from the ring and Styles tackled him over the announce desk. Ripley grabbed Dominik and the two escaped through the crowd. Balor and Priest escaped as Styles, Gallows, and Anderson stood tall in the ring.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Coincidentally, I was just thinking a couple of weeks back that Gallows and Anderson would be a good fit to help the weak tag division. I had no idea they were even eligible to return until earlier today. They are a welcome addition back to the roster and a feud with Judgment Day is a hot start.)

-Byron Saxton interviewed Bayley about her loss at Extreme Rules. Saxton asked if Bayley’s loss was a setback. Bayley was silent. The camera panned to Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky who were sitting next to Bayley. Kai volunteered to answer the question. Kai was fired up and said that Bayley was the only one who helped her when she was at rock bottom. Kai said Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss have no idea what they will do to help Bayley get the Raw title. Sky spoke in Japanese which Bayley translated as Bayley was going to kick Candace LeRae’s ass. Sky, Bayley, and Kai walked off screen as Graves announced the upcoming match between Bayley and LeRae. [c]

-Reigns, Heyman, and Solo were walking through the parking garage and were about to enter a black S.U.V. Jey approached them and asked Reigns where he was going. Reigns said they were going out on the town. Reigns told Jey he wasn’t coming and to make sure Sami wins against Riddle. Jey said okay and told Solo to come with him. Reigns said Solo was with him tonight. Reigns, Solo, and Heyman got into the S.U.V. Heyman gave Jey a quizzical look. Jey stood confused as the S.U.V. drove away.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Could that doubtful look from Heyman a seed of something to come?)

-Bayley made her entrance as a split-screen recap was shown of her match with Belair from Extreme Rules. LeRae made her entrance next.

(3) BAYLEY vs. CANDACE LERAE

Bayley was still hurt from the ladder match on Saturday. LeRae hit Bayley with a missile dropkick. Bayley then rolled out to the floor to take a breather. [c/ss]

Bayley targeted LeRae’s knee during the break. LeRae then got some offense in until Bayley targeted LeRae’s hurt knee. Bayley then tried a Roseplant, but LeRae rolled her up for the surprise win.

WINNER: LeRae in 6:00.

-LeRae exited the ring with her back to the stage. Sky and Kai attacked her from behind. Sky and Kai brought LeRae back into the ring. Kai and Ski used a backbreaker/superkick combo on LeRae. Belair ran in for the save, but was cut off and attacked by Damage Control. Bayley elbow dropped Belair’s back and draped the Raw title over her. Bayley, Sky, and Kai posed over Belair and LeRae’s fallen bodies.

(Doucette’s Analysis: And the feud continues….I’m not too excited about that.)

-The Miz was shown walking through the backstage area. Miz approached Maryse. Miz said Dexter Lumis would probably interrupt. Maryse told Miz not to worry as she has been planning his birthday party for months. Maryse gave Miz a present of an extended length. Miz unwrapped it. It was a baseball bat. Miz said it was perfect and the two of them kissed.

(Doucette’s Analysis: After that whole “Miz’s balls” storyline I was kind of nervous for him to unwrap that present.) [c]

-Maryse was in the ring with presents, balloons, and an ice sculpture to introduce Miz. Miz came to the ring for his birthday celebration with the bat in hand. Maryse told Miz to read bat. Miz said he bat was signed by “the best deep-ball hitter in baseball”. Miz paused and said it was Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez. The fans booed. Miz ran down Aaron Judge and Kevin Durant. Miz opened his gifts. One were two large exercise balls with Miz’s picture on them. Marsye made innuendos about the bat and exercise balls. Miz opened another present and Lumis’ head poked out. Miz bashed it with the bat and flipped over the table that the presents were on. Lumis was nowhere to be found. Lumis then appeared behind him. Lumis choked Miz and Miz kicked Maryse into the cake. Miz ran away leaving Maryse in the ring with Lumis. Maryse was covered in cake, but turned around to see Lumis and ran away. Lumis took a knife and popped the exercise balls. The fans chanted “eat the cake. Lumis ate some of the cake.

-Rollins was shown backstage with taped ribs. Patrick hyped the U.S. title match as next. [c]

-Backstage, X-Pac, Michaels, and Road Dogg were talking to Joey Ace and Chico, a couple of local talent who were going to face Omos. Road Dogg sent them off to the ring and told them to give it to Omos. Miz and Maryse approached D-X. Miz demanded to know where Triple H was. X-Pac asked for some cake. Michaels said he knows Lumis and he wouldn’t go after him for no reason. Miz said he did nothing to him, but he would do anything to get his hands on Lumis. Road Dogg said next week he can face Lumis. If Miz wins, Lumis is gone, if Lumis wins, he gets a WWE contract. Miz accepted.

(Doucette’s Analysis: That birthday segment was horrible. It wasn’t funny and Maryse seemed to botch the cake fall. At least now there will be a match between Miz and Lumis and presumably some explanation as to why Lumis hates Miz.)

(4) ROBERT ADAMS & JOSEPH TORRES vs. OMOS (w/M.V.P.)

Graves and Patrick confirmed that Adams and Torres were indeed Joey Ace and Chico. Omos booted Torres down and Adams was stunned. Adams tried to run, but Omos gave him a Snake Eyes. Omos double chokeslammed Adams and Torres. Omos pinned Adams with one foot for the win.

WINNER: Omos in 1:00.

-Omos gave both Adams and Torres two-handed chokeslams after the match.

-Patrick hyped the U.S. title match and Graves promoted the replay of Wyatt’s return from Extreme Rules. [c]

-Wyatt’s return segment was shown in full.

(Doucette’s Analysis: I’ve never been much of a Bray Wyatt fan, but that pop was undeniable. He could be the new Undertaker they so desperately want if they would go all in and push him as such.)

[HOUR THREE]

-Patrick and Graves put over Wyatt’s return and welcomed him back.

-Lashley made his entrance and grabbed a microphone. Lashley said he would be a fighting champion for the fans. Lashley said he’s beaten Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar. Lashley called Rollins to come out and get the fair title shot he asked for. However, Lesnar’s music interrupted. Lesnar entered to a nice ovation from the crowd.

Lesnar grabbed a microphone and said, “Well, holy sh*t”. Lesnar said good evening to the fans and to Lashley. Lesnar suddenly hit Lashley with an F-5, a German suplex, and a second F-5. The fans chanted, “One more time”, but Lesnar put Lashley in a Kimura Lock. Lashley was down in pain as a referee checked on him. Graves and Patrick wondered if the U.S. title match would still happen. [c]

-A recap was shown of Lashley attacking Lesnar. Referees checked on Lashley outside the ring, then Rollins made his entrance. Rollins walked out with a look of determination and yelled at the referees to get Lashley in the ring. Rollins grabbed a microphone and said Lashley wouldn’t get out of the match that easy. Rollins brought up that Lashley said he was a fighting champion. Rollins said Lashley is supposed to be a soldier and called him a disgrace to the U.S. title and the country. This struck a nerve with Lashley, who got into the ring.

(5) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. SETH ROLLINS – U.S. title match

Lashley charged at Rollins immediately at the bell and Rollins caught him with a Pedigree for a nearfall. Rollins then hit a Frog Splash for another near fall. Rollins missed and stomp and Lashley speared him. Lashley tried a Hurt Lock, but Rollins fought out. Rollins hit Lashley with a rolling elbow, a superkick, and another rolling elbow. Rollins kicked Lashley in his injured arm and hit a stomp. Rollins hit another stomp for the win.

WINNER: Rollins in 3:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: I liked this. Lashley wasn’t doing much with the title anyway. Rollins gets a much needed title win, Lashley is protected, and it sets up the Lesnar feud. Rollins is an intriguing character right now, but at times title runs can cool down hot acts. Let’s hope Rollins stays on a roll.)

-The fans sang Rollins’ song as he posed with the title on the ropes and then on the announce desk. [c]

-A recap of Lesnar’s attack on Lashley and the subsequent U.S. title match was shown.

-Saxton interviewed Lashley backstage. Lashley said he was pissed off and challenged Lesnar to show up next week.

-Wyatt’s video played on the screen as some distorted audio played. Graves mentioned it said, “Revel in what you are”. Patrick said that the fans in the arena wondered what was going on also.

(Doucette’s Analysis: I think if they actually played that in the arena they would’ve popped thinking Wyatt was coming out. The crowd was dead silent.)

-Riddle made his entrance for the upcoming match with Sami. [c]

-Elias’ return was hyped for next week. Graves said it will be “the audio equivalent of a colonoscopy”. Sami then entered with The Usos.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Maybe I haven’t noticed, but what the heck happened to Sami’s music? I remember he had something different during the conspiracy theorist gimmick, but it starts off normal then goes into generic stock music.)

(6) MATT RIDDLE vs. SAMI ZAYN (w/Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)

Sami and Riddle traded offense back and forth. At one point, Riddle was on the ropes and Jey dropkicked Riddle. Sami took offense and told Jey he had things handled. Sami hit Riddle with a springboard moonsault to the ringside floor. [c]

-A promo for Smackdown aired seeming to advertise a Bray Wyatt appearance.

Afer the break, Riddle started to make a comeback, but Sami cut him off with a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Jey tried to dropkick Riddle as he was on the ropes again, but Sami cut him off. Sami and Jey were arguing, and Riddle rolled him up for a two count. Riddle hit Sami with a Floating Bro from the ring to the floor. [c/ss]

Riddle signaled for the R.K.O., but a double-clothesline took out both competitors just as the commercial break ended. Riddle and Sami traded strikes and some fans booed Riddle while Sami got cheers. Sami went for the Helluva Kick, but Riddle countered with a powerslam. Riddle went for the draping DDT, but Sami flipped Riddle over the ropes to the outside. Riddle kicked Sami and Jimmy tried to intervene, but Jey stopped him. Inside the ring, Riddle countered a Blue Thunder Bomb with an R.K.O. for the win.

WINNER: Riddle in 11:00.

-Jimmy checked on Sami after the match as Jey justified not interfering to Jimmy.

-D-X’s music hit and Triple H, X-Pac, Michaels, and Road Dogg entered on a tank holding glowsticks. They then did the trademark D-X pose complete with pyro. X-Pac told the crowd to make some noise. X-Pac gave a shoutout to Chyna. Road Dogg did his intro calling the group “D-Geriatric X”. Road Dogg let the crowd say “Bad Ass Billy Gunn” and Graves commented that Gunn sells office equipment somewhere. Triple H asked how many people have been watching them since the beginning. The fans cheered. Triple H said the fans are not that old. They did the usual catchphrases, “Are You Ready”, “Let’s Get Ready to Suck It”, etc. Michaels said if they’re out there in 25 more years to put them out of their misery. They then said if you’re not down with that we got two words for ya. The crowd yelled, “Suck it”.