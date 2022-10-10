FREE PODCAST 10/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey preview UFC Fight Night headlined by Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo, discuss lack of leeway given to hyped MMA prospects, more (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey give a preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo. They get into an extended conversation about the lack of leeway given to hyped MMA prospects. They close the show by discussing Daniel Cormier’s role at WWE’s Extreme Rules PLE, and the return of Bray Wyatt.

