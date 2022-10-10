10/10 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on DX reunion, Bloodline, Theory vs. Gargano, Lashley defends against Seth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 10, 2022

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Danny Doucette to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-They went to Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac asking if they’re ready. Then the camera panned over to Triple H at the Gorilla desk. He stood and there’s a lot going on including it being the season premiere of Raw. He said there’s sponsors there, so they can have fun, but no cursing and no talk about geneticals. Road Dogg yelled, “Penis! Can I say penis?” Triple HG said you can’t say it. X-Pac said “F—.” Michaels then got bleeped over and over. Triple H slipped up and was bleeped. Michaels said, “I see four cocks over there.” The camera panned over and it was rubber chickens. Hunter grabbed on by the neck. Michaels said he’s choking the chicken and they all left Hunter to do his thing.

-The Raw opening aired.

-Corey Graves introduced the show and then introduced his new broadcast partner, Kevin Patrick. They hyped Raw including a review of Bray Wyatt’s “epic return.”

-Roman Reigns’s music played and he led The Bloodline out – Jey and Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn. They replayed a clip of the Logan Paul-Roman face-to-face last Friday with the sidebar tension developing with a seething Jey Uso. Graves said it was a smart strategy for Logan to try to sow seeds of tension within the Bloodline because that’s his only chance to win.

Reigns asked Brooklyn to acknowledge him. He said he doesn’t like to dwell in the past, but he can’t get past Friday for some reason. He said a long time ago his father taught him that the loudest in the room is the weakest in the room. He said if you’re the loudest and you’re in the Bloodline, that makes you a fool. “Jey, are you a fool?” Reigns asked. Jey didn’t answer. As Roman began talking, Sami stepped in and apologized for interrupting. Fans cheered. Heyman screamed, “Are you out of your mind, interrupting the Tribal Chief?” Sami said Roman told him Friday that Jey isn’t his problem anymore, but rather his (Sami’s) now. Sami said he’s happy to take care of it.

Reigns paused, laughed, and said, “He really is an Honorary Uce. He’s all yours. Go ahead.” Sami said his behavior “hasn’t been very ucey lately.” Fans chanted, “Uce-y!” Sami said everyone loves Jimmy. Jimmy smiled. Sami went over to Solo, who stood stoically. Sami said he’s serious, but also kind of cool. “We’re all pretty cool, actually,” Sami said. “We just need you to be cool. Do you think you could be cool?”

Jey asked Roman if this is a joke and if he’s ribbing him. He said their family. Sami interrupted him and said he doesn’t want to be “that guy.” Matt Riddle’s music then interrupted. Riddle said they’re talking about last Friday, but they should be talking about this past Saturday where he beat Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit. He said he knows there’s a stipulation where he can’t face Roman for the championship again, but he asked for one more shot.

Roman said, “Brooklyn, should we give him one more chance tonight? Nah!” He said he should stay in the back of the line. Riddle asked if one of his Bloodline Bros will step up. Fans chanted “Sami!” Jey asked him to step up. Sami scolded Riddle for saying “Yeet.” He said that’s a Bloodline thing. Fans began chanting “Yeet!” Riddle said “Yeet!” Jey said Riddle just disrespected him. Sami bit and challenged Riddle. Riddle accepted.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment. Roman turning down a Riddle challenge helps get fans booing Reigns again who might have been tempted to cheer him against Logan these days. I wonder how hard they’re going to try to get fans to boo Sami in coming weeks and months. The crowd reaction to Riddle vs. Sami will be interesting, as will how the match is booked.) [c]

-They showed postcard shots of the Brooklyn Bridge and the views of the skyline from Brooklyn.

-A video package aired on Extreme Rules.

(1) JOHNNY GARGANO vs. AUSTIN THEORY

Patrick talked about the history of Gargano as a mentor to Theory during their days together in The Way in NXT. Graves said Theory has surpassed his mentor. Graves said Theory has more big match experience whereas Gargano hasn’t done that yet on Raw and only has had success in NXT. (Tune in Tuesday, everyone!) Theory went for a DDT on the ring apron, but Theory blocked it and then fisherman’s suplexed Gargano on the ring apron. They cut to an early split-screen break. [c/ss]

Theory controlled the match during the break. A graphic hyped The Miz’s Birthday Bash later. Gargano caught Theory with a super kick and then a DDT at ringside followed by One Final Beat in the ring for the clean win.

WINNER: Gargano in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Interesting choice to give Gargano the clean win. Theory loses a lot, but it wasn’t clear if Gargano would be someone they’d sacrifice to Theory to give Theory “a much-needed win.” Instead, this sends a message that Gargano is on the rise and not being limited to being an upper mid-card gate keeper on Raw under Paul Levesque’s booking.) [c]

(2) CHAD GABLE (w/Otis) vs. REY MYSTERIO

They showed Uli Latukefu from “Young Rock” waving to the crowd from the front row. The commentators talked about Rey’s issues with his son Dominik, and that Rey turned down an offer to comment on it earlier. Rey sunset bombed Gable at ringside. Dominik and Rhea Ripley walked out. They cut to an early break. [c]

Otis caught a leaping Rey at ringside, but Rey slipped free and shoved Otis into the ringpost. Rey head scissored Gable into the ropes and landed a 619 followed by a slingshot splash for the win.

WINNER: Mysterio in 8:00.

-Afterward, Dominik stepped into the ring. Graves said maybe he’s going to congratulate his dad on his win. Rey shook his head and turned to leave, but Ripley was standing in his way. Dominik told Rey he should hit him. Rey put his hands behind his back. Dominik slapped him. Fans booed. Dominik asked Rey to hit him again. Rey attacked Damian Priest and Finn Balor instead. As he set up a 619 on Balor, Dominik intercepted him. Fans booed. Dominik yelled down at Rey, “Hit me!” Fans chanted, “You suck!” Rey was crying. Dominik said they have to do this now. He was bleeped. Rey shook his head and turned to leave again. Dominik knocked Rey into the ropes from behind. Ripley held him in place as Dominik hit a 619. Graves said he feels for Rey. [c]

-Graves hyped the Bray Wyatt segment later. Then he commented on clips of the angle before the break with Rey and The Judgment Day.

[HOUR TWO]

-The Judgement Day stood mid-ring. Ripley bragged up what they did. Priest then congratulated Balor for handling business at Extreme Rules. Balor said, “When you come at Finn, you best not miss.” Balor said he ended Edge’s return party and stopped the celebration. “I’m the one who pissed on y’all’s parade because I made Edge say the words ‘I quit.'” He asked Dominik what he made Edge say. Dominik said, “Edge said ‘I quit.'” He did the same with Priest. Balor said, “I’m too legit to quit.” Balor threw to a clip of what happened. After the highlights, everyone in the ring was laughing. Ripley said what she did to Beth Phoenix was just a fraction of what she’s capable of. As Dominik talked, fans booed. Balor told fans to stop. Boos got louder. He said that watching Beth get conchairto’d “did it for me” and he said it did it for the fans as well. He said his favorite part other than 619’ing his father was seeing the pathetic and devastating look on his face. He said he felt as useless and helpless as he’s made him feel his entire life.

Balor said that brings them to “Uncle Alan ‘A.J.’ Styles.” He said he’s just about run out of mercy for Styles, so he hopes he has reconsidered. He issued an ultimatum. Styles’s music began playing. Styles asked Balor if after all the time they’ve known each other, it’s come down to this? Balor said he’s making it harder than it has to be. Styles said he’s not there to argue with him. He put his hand on Balor’s shoulder and said he’s right. He said he’s been alone too long and there comes a point in a man’s life when he needs friends. “In my case, I need family,” he said. He kneeled to Balor. Balor smiled and offered a hand shake to help Styles stand. Styles hugged Balor. Balor said he’s so proud of him and he knew he’d finally come around. Styles’s face got sinister and then he said, “I wasn’t talking about you.” Out came Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. Graves called them the originals. Fans chanted “Holy sh–!” A brawl broke out with everyone. Styles tackled Balor over the announce desk. Ripley pulled Dominik over the barricade to safety. Anderson pursued them. Styles, Anderson, and Gallows surrounded Balor. Balor fled through the ring and up to the stage where he was met by the rest of The Judgment Day.

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside. They threw to Byron Saxton’s sitdown interview with Bayley.

-Saxton asked Bayley if Extreme Rules was a setback for Damage CTRL’s plan to take over the Women’s Division. Bayley stared off into space. Dakota Kai said she was at rock bottom and Bayley was the only one to reach out and help her. Dakota said she would do anything for Bayley and Iyo Sky. She asked if Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, or Asuka would be that loyal to each other. Dakota said they won’t stop until Bayley gets the gold she rightfully deserves. Sky talked. Bayley smiled and translated. “She said I’m going to kick Candice LeRae’s ass.” [c]

-A commercial aired for NXT tomorrow night on USA Network.

-Backstage, Heyman was carrying Reigns’s two belts when Jey walked up to Roman, Heyman, and Solo. He asked what’s up. Reigns said they’re heading for a night on the town in Manhattan. “We’re doing New York tonight,” he said. “You’re not going, though.” He said he has to stay with Sami. He told hiom to be sure his honorary Uce wins later. Jey tried to talk to Solo, but Reigns said, “Solo’s with me tonight.” Heyman shot Jey a look that said it is what it is so accept it. They got in an SUV and drove off.

(3) BAYLEY vs. CANDICE LERAE

Bayley walked out and looked discouraged and deflated. Clips aired of the ladder match where Bianca Belair retained against Bayley. Graves called it “an emphatic victory.” They cut to a split-screen two minutes in. [c/ss]

Bayley dominated during the break. LeRae made a comeback. Patrick said LeRae is a “badass mom.” Bayley took over, but LeRae scored a three count with a surprise roll-up. “That’s not how it’s supposed to go!” said Graves. He said she needed a big win on Raw.

WINNER: LeRae in 8:00.

-As LeRae celebrated, Sky and Kai attacked her in the aisle. They triple-teamed her in the ring. Belair ran out to try to make the save, but she was outnumbered and quickly knocked down. Bayley leaped off the second rope and dropped an elbow to the back of Belair. They stood over them. Bayley yelled, “I built this place!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see LeRae get a win or it would have really defined her down early. It looks like they want to keep the Belair-Bayley feud going, but Bayley losing at Extreme Rules and then here tonight isn’t making a strong case for her getting another shot.)

-They showed Miz backstage in a tux. He told Maryse she loks incredible. She said she doesn’t want that lunatic (Dexter) to room his celebration that she’s worked on for months. She presented him with a gift wrapped baseball bat. Miz loved it and they smooched. [c]

-Maryse stood in the ring that was all decked out with balloons. Miz said she did great and made him feel special. Miz made some baseball and basketball star references. Next they revealed two massive red balls with Miz’s image ironed on them. “Massive balls,” said Maryse. Miz excitedly opened the net gift. Fans began chanting “Tiny balls!” Miz lifted the next box and it revealed Dexter’s head popping out of the table. Miz put the box back over Dexter’s head and smashed it with the bat. He tipped over the table, but Dexter was gone. Dexter came up behind Miz and put him in a sleeper. Miz inadvertently kicked Maryse toward the cake, but she came up short. Miz (hilariously) kicked her again and she went flying into the cake this time. Miz ran away. Maryse looked at Dexter, then stormed off. Dexter picked up the cake knife and popped Miz’s red balls. Fans chanted, “Eat the cake!” Dexter cut a piece and ate it. Patrick called him “a twisted, twisted man.”

-They showed Seth Rollins backstage with his ribs taped. [c]

-Backstage, DX two jobbers who were getting ready to go out and face Omos. X-Pac said he feels sorry for them, but then assured them they’ll do fine. Road Dogg said there’s two of them and one of him. Miz and Maryse approached DX. Miz had his deflated red balls and asked if they’ve seen Dexter. Michaels said he knows Dexter and said he’s a good guy. He said he doesn’t just go after anyone, so he had to do something to piss him off. Miz said he didn’t do anything, but he’d do anything to get rid of him. Road Dogg said he could wrestle Dexter last week, and if Miz wins, Dexter leaves Raw forever, but if Dexter wins, he gets a red contract. Miz said, “It’s on.”

(4) OMOS (w/MVP) vs. JOSEPH TORRES & ROBERT ADAM S

Graves said, “I’m pretty sure Road Dogg doesn’t have that power anymore.” They did the low camera angle shot of Omos walking to the ring. One jobber wore pink plaid trunks, which Graves made fun of. Omos dominated and won. He also beat both up after the match. “These two innocent men!” said Patrick.

WINNER: Omos in under 2:00. [c]]

-They showed Lauren Huffstetler, the Girl Up Scholarship Winner, in the front row.

-They threw to a video package on Bray Wyatt’s return at the end of Extreme Rules. Patrick called it one of the most mesmerizing things he’s ever seen.

[HOUR THREE]

-Bobby Lashley made his ring entrance. He said he’ll be a fighting champion for all of them. He said he’s defeated some of the best in the business including Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar. He said now Seth has stepped up. He called him to the ring. Instead, Brock Lesnar’s music played. He walked out. “What the hell is happening!” said Graves. “The Beast is Back in Brooklyn,” said Patrick. Lesnar leaned in the ring and said, “Well, holy shit! Good evening, Brooklyn. And good evening, Bobby Lashley.” He then lifted Lashley and gave him an F5. Graves wondered what the meaning of that way. Some fans chanted, “One more time!” Lesnar gave Lashley a German suplex onto his head. He then gave him another F5. Graves asked how Lashley was supposed to defend his title now. Lashley smiled and gave Lashley a Kimura lock. Lashley clutched his arm as Lesnar put his cowboy hat back on. Patrick said, “Lesnar does what Lesnar wants.” [c]

-They replayed the Lesnar-Lashley angle.

-Seth made his ring entrance. Officials at ringside helped Lashley stand. Seth demanded Lashley get in the ring and fight him. Lashley clutched his arm and walked gingerly. Seth grabbed a mic and said he won’t Lashley “get out of this title match this easy.” He told Lashley that he said he was a fighting champion. “You’re supposed to be a soldier! You’re a disgrace to the U.S. Title and you’re a disgrace to your country. Fight me!” Lashley turned around and entered the ring.

(5) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. SETH ROLLINS – U.S. Title match

Lashley dove at Seth, but Seth turned it into a sudden Pedgree. Lashley kicked out. Seth leaped off the top rope with a frog splash and scored another two count. Seth clutched his ribs afterward, too. Both were slow to get up. Lashley tried to put on a Hurt Lock, but Seth resisted. Then he superkicked Lashley and landed an elbow followed by a running Stomp. Seth played to the crowd who began singing his song. Then he delivered a second Stomp for the win.

WINNER: Rollins in 3:00 to capture the U.S. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: It looks like they wanted to get the U.S. belt off of Lashley without damaging Lashley before their match, perhaps at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Seth starts his reign with a cheap win, although he was selling injured ribs so he wasn’t at 100 percent either. But Lashley certain took more of a beating before the match.) [c]

-Clips aired of the Seth win over Lashley.

-Backstage, Saxton approached Lashley. Lashley said he’s pissed off. He said what he did was unforgivable. He said he’s not done with Seth, but first he needs to beat Lesnar. He challenged him to show up next week on Raw “so I can show the Beast that he’s nothing but a little bitch.”

-Graves said Lashley is insane for calling out Lesnar. The screen was overtaken by a Fiend message that said over and over “revel in what you are.” Graves wondered what that’s supposed to mean.

-Riddle made his ring entrance. [c]

-A vignette aired advertising the return of Elias next week. Graves said it’s the audio equivalent of a colonoscopy.

(6) MATT RIDDLE vs. SAMI ZAYN (w/Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso)

Graves said hipsters were following Sami around Brooklyn like he’s the Pied Piper. Riddle and Sami battled at ringside a couple minutes in. Sami flipped onto (but mostly over) Riddle at ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

A commercial hyped Smackdown would feature Bray Wyatt. Back to the match, Graves and Patrick acknowledged a chant of “Sami Uso” during the break. When Jey was going to interfere on Sami’s behalf, Sami stopped him and asked what he was doing. Riddle rolled up Sami for a believable near fall. Riddle head scissored Sami over the top rope to the floor. Riddle landed a Floating Bro onto Riddle at ringside. They cut to a split-screen break. [c]

Sami landed a top rope sunset flip for a near fall during the break. Riddle caught Sami in a triangle seconds later. Sami nearly tapped, but then draped his boot over the bottom rope to force a break. Riddle landed a snap powerslam and set up a draping DDT, but Sami backdropped out of it. Sami rolled out to ringside. Riddle roundkicked Sami’s chest. Jey stopped Jimmy fropm helping Sami. Riddle threw a barrage of kicks at Sami at ringside. Jey was laughing. Riddle then caught blocked a Blue Thunder Bomb attempt and hit Sami with an RKO for the win.

WINNER: Riddle in 14:00.

-DX’s music played and they drove onto the stage in a Jeep. They threw glow sticks to the audience. Triple H was with them, by the way. Graves said, “I’m 13 years all over again.” They did crotch chops. X-Pac asked fans to make some noise and raise some hell. He gave a shout-out to Chyna. Road Dogg then did his introduction, referring to themselves as “Geriatric X.” He introduced himself and held the mic up who said “Bad Ass Billy Gunn.” Triple H said it smell funny. Road Dogg pointed at some fans and laughed. Triple H asked who has been watching for 25 years. He then asked Brooklyn if they’re ready. He then did the “suck it” routine, but he said he had to pause to catch is breath. Michaels said if they’re out there in another 25 years, put them out of their misery. The music then played.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was fun, and they kept it just the right length.)

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Danny Doucette to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.