FREE PODCAST 10/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Doucette: DX 25th Anniversary celebration, Lesnar returns, Anderson & Gallows returns, Miz birthday bash, on-site report, callers (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Danny Doucette. They discuss first the unadvertised appearance of Brock Lesnar and whether the angle with Bobby Lashley was prudent. Then they take calls throughout the show discussing the Degeneration X 25th Anniversary celebration, the return of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Dominik adding to The Judgement Day, The Miz birthday bash, Bayley, the Bray Wyatt return follow-up, and more including on-site observations from Extreme Rules on Saturday. Then they talk with an on-site correspondent with off-air details on the show and live observations.

