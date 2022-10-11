VIP AUDIO 10/10 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: DX 25th Anniversary, Bloodline, Lashley vs. Seth for U.S. Title, Anderson & Gallows return, Lesnar returns, Miz birthday celebration, Extreme Rules follow-up (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring the Degeneration X 25th Anniversary, Bobby Lashley vs. Seth for U.S. Title, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows return, Brock Lesnar returns, Miz birthday celebration, Extreme Rules follow-up, and more.

