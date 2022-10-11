News Ticker

Bray Wyatt to appear on this week’s Smackdown

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 11, 2022

Bray Wyatt returns to WWE
PHOTO CREDIT: WWE on Fox
After making his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt will appear on this week’s episode of Smackdown. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the company announced that Wyatt would return to the blue brand.

Wyatt was released from WWE in 2021. He’s a former WWE Champion and made his return after months of teasing fans with riddles on all WWE platforms. Wyatt appeared after the Riddle vs. Rollins Fight Pit main event, but did not say anything to the crowd.

