WWE makes key alterations to heel and babyface depth charts

WWE has made some significant changes to their internal company heel and babyface depth charts.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has moved both Ronda Rousey and the Brawling Brutes. Rousey is now listed as a heel and the Brawling Brutes are now listed as babyfaces.

Rousey won the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules after making Liv Morgan submit in an Extreme Rules match. Rousey heelishly engaged with the audience during that match.

The Brawling Brutes have been embroiled in a long feud with Imperium. Sheamus lost to Gunther on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. At Extreme Rules, The Brutes defeated Imperium in a six-man Donnybrook Brawl.

