Seth Rollins says that there isn’t anyone in the wrestling business operating at the level of he and Roman Reigns

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins spoke about the momentum he and Reigns has at the moment, as well as the state of the wrestling industry around him.

“I don’t know if there’s two guys operating on a level as high as ours right now,” Rollins said of he and Roman Reigns. “That’s not to take away from anyone else. You have so many incredible talents that are kicking it into gear. Drew McIntyre comes to mind. So do Kevin Owens and Bianca Belair. There’s a lot of people cooking and have the capability to reach the next level, but when it comes to reactions from the crowd and interaction with our audience, I don’t think there is anybody operating on the level Roman and I are now.

“But here’s the best part. As good as I believe I am, and as good as Roman thinks that he is, the industry is filled with people who think they’re the best. I think that’s awesome. That’s pushing everyone forward. Drew thinks he’s the best. Kenny Omega thinks he’s the best. Mox thinks he’s the best. Will Ospreay thinks he’s the best. I love that confidence and that vibe. That pushes all of us to be our best.”

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the WWE United States Championship. At Extreme Rules on Saturday night, Rollins lost to Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit.

