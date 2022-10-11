MJF comments on All Out brawl

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF says that he wishes the best of luck to all involved in the backstage brawl at the AEW All Out PPV event in September.

MJF appeared on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast and spoke in detail about the All Out situation and the direction of AEW coming out of that event.

“I think it has honestly become less interesting as time has gone on and isn’t that telling, right? Because that is what professional wrestling is,” MJF said of the All Out brawl. “I’ll use a phrase from a guy that was involved in it, it’s a wheel. And it is going to keep on turning. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, everyone that was involved in this thing is crazy talented. Crazy talented. And whatever happens, whichever way this goes, I wish everyone involved the best of luck.

“But like we just discussed, AEW is insane right now and that is not hyperbole. Ratings have been going up, the key demographic has been going up. Even with this crazy bullshit nut job hurricane, where you know that the news media is going to be fear-mongering, and like ‘you’re all gonna die!’, we still hit a great demo. That is the end of the story and I think that it is why it has become a bit of a moot point. It was much more interesting when it went down.” (h/t SEScoops)

MJF returned to AEW at All Out after being away from the company since Double or Nothing in May. MJF won the Casino Ladder Match and now holds an opportunity at the AEW World Championship whenever he wants it.

