WWE announces “Campus Rush” college tour

WWE announced a “Campus Rush” college recruitment tour on Tuesday morning to find the next generation of potential talent. The company will hit the road beginning on October 12 with WWE stars who will speak about the wrestling industry and students will learn about brand building, the NIL program and much more. The full tour schedule is below:

University of Mississippi – Tomorrow, October 12

– Tomorrow, October 12 Georgia Tech University – Thursday, October 13

– Thursday, October 13 Clemson University – Tuesday, October 25

– Tuesday, October 25 Boise State University – Tuesday, November 8

– Tuesday, November 8 University of Arkansas – Wednesday, November 9

– Wednesday, November 9 Ohio State University – Tuesday, November 15

– Tuesday, November 15 University of Kansas – Tuesday, December 6

– Tuesday, December 6 Penn State University – Wednesday, December 7

STAMFORD, Conn., October 11, 2022 – WWE today announced “WWE Campus Rush,” a multi-campus college athlete recruitment tour which will visit top NCAA Division I universities in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars. WWE Superstars such as Big E, Bianca Belair, Omos, Madcap Moss and Raquel Rodriguez, all of whom have transitioned from college athletics to a career in WWE, will address student athletes at each tour stop and educate them about the global leader in sports entertainment. In conjunction with each university, student athletes will learn about WWE’s “Next In Line” (NIL) program and the resources that they can utilize including brand building, social media, fan engagement, media training and more. Each stop of the tour will include a lively competition that features student athletes facing off on the microphone to cut the best WWE-style promo.

The WWE NIL program for collegiate athletes was officially announced in 2021.

