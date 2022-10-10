SPOILER: Major WWE return on the horizon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Good Brothers will reportedly be heading back to WWE.

PWInsider is reporting that multiple people within in the company believe that Gallows and Anderson will return to the Raw brand as early as this month.

The Good Brothers just finished up their contracts with Impact Wrestling. Throughout their time away from WWE, the duo worked for Impact Wrestling, but made appearances in AEW alongside Kenny Omega when he was champion in 2021.

The Good Brothers are former WWE Tag Team Champions.

