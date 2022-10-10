Jon Moxley run with GCW comes to an end

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley signed a brand new contract with AEW last week, but his run with GCW has reportedly come to an end.

Fightful is reporting that Moxley is finished with GCW and that AEW didn’t want him to work the match over the weekend with Nick Gage. The report indicates that AEW doesn’t want any talent working GCW shows, but Moxley insisted on finishing up on his commitments to the promotion.

Saturday night at GCW Fight Club Night One, Moxley lost his GCW Championship to Nick Gage. During the match, Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey interfered and took Moxley out. The Fightful report detailed that GCW did not have any say in how the match would go.

Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion. He held the GCW Championship for over a year.

CATCH-UP: 10/7 AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS IV TV REPORT: Jade vs. Willow, Pac vs. Trent, FTR defend ROH titles