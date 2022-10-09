FREE PODCAST 10/9 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Announcing legend Lance Russell talking Lawler, young Paul Heyman, Hennig, plus introductory interview with Randy Hales (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (10-6-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents his vintage 1991 interview with Memphis wrestling announcing legend Lance Russell, who died earlier that week at the age of 91. Lance talks about working with Jerry Lawler, a young Paul Heyman, Curt Hennig, the Rock & Roll Express, and many other big names. He also talks about the art of pro wrestling and what it takes to be a good wrestling announcer. The one-hour interview is preceded by a new introduction from Randy Hales, a longtime friend of Lance who currently is the manager of Jerry Lawler’s restaurant in Memphis. Hales spent many years working behind the scenes and sometimes on air in Memphis wrestling.

