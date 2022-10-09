News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/9 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Bryant talk Shield reunion, Enzo push, Sister Abigail, on-site correspondent, mailbag (110 min.)

October 9, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast host Travis Bryant as they discuss Monday Night Raw, beginning with a discussion of the reunion of The Shield, Enzo main eventing, the Sister Abigail segment, and more. In segment two they talk to an on-site correspondent from Indianapolis, Ind. And in segment three, they answer listener email questions.

